Gallery: Champion Street 2025 – summer kids’ football extravaganza heads into second week

The second week of summer kids' football tournament action kicks off at Kincorth playing fields on Sunday.

Peterhead Pumas are among the teams competing in Champion Street this year. Image: Paul Reid.
By Emma Grady & Danny Law

The second week of Champion Street group stage action took place at Kincorth playing fields on Sunday.

The reborn Aberdeen kids’ summer soccer staple, which originally ran from 1973 to 2008 and became a core memory for many a young north-east football enthusiast, has been brought back to life for 2025, with efforts left by city youth football coach Daniel Kindness.

The group stages of the primary one and two, primary three to five and primary six and seven competitions are now well under way.

Our photographers will be capturing as many of the teams and players as possible in the days and weeks ahead, through the end of the groups and into the knock-out stages, so keep an eye out for new Champion Street 2025 galleries.

In the meantime, here are the best images we snapped on Sunday (plus, you can find last week’s pics HERE).

A young Stoneywood Scorebreakers players celebrates scoring against Elrick Eagles.
Stoneywood Scorebreakers celebrate scoring against Elrick Eagles.
A team photo of the Inter Newtonhill squad, featuring eight players.
Inter Newtonhill, back row from left: Josiah Cook, Theo Cameron, Ozzie Adebowale, Ollie Milne. Front row: Clarke Donald, Reid Adams, Fraser Keay.
Two boys battle for possession of the football.
It’s all to play for at Champion Street.
The Peterhead Pumas team photo, which features 10 children clad in Scotland kit.
Pictured are Peterhead Pumas, back row from left: Jakob Forman, Luke Butcher, Harris Carle, Adam Amos, Noah Ross and Jayce Kelman. Front row: Jackson Graffin, Jacob Brown, Masson Willox and Jake Geddes.
The team photo for Turriff Tornadoes, featuring 11 boys in a dark blue Adidas strip.
Turriff Tornados – back row from left: Romeo Brown, Aidan Laing, Luke Ross, Cameron Jex, Mason Laing, Brodie Maclachlan, Harry Bisset. Front row: Rhys Ross, Alfie Chalmers, Bobby Anderson, Harrison Wright. The absent Rory Steel is also pictured on Facetime on the phone.
Two boys in a red, black and yellow strip go on the attack, with a player in a blue Scotland top in pursuit.
On the attack.
A goalkeeper in a green Real Madrid top clears as a boy in a red Atletico Madrid shirt attempts to close him down.
No quarter given at Champion Street.
Hazlehead Hurricanes team photo, which features eight players dressed in a white Real Madrid shirt, plus a goalkeeper in a blue Manchester United shirt.
Hazlehead Hurricanes – back row from left: Murray Young, Calum Angus, Jamie Cameron, Alfie lam, Ethan Emmerson, Tommy Tulip. Front row: Grayson Dunbar, Sebastian Moir, Samuel Scouller.
Atletico KC's team photo, which contains eight players in red Atletico Madrid shirts.
Atletico KC – back row from left: Sonny Fraser, Kaiden Swan, Jack Keith, Freddie Massie, Blair Tarburn. Front row: <br />Hayden Mason, Arlo Stuart, Ethan Ironside.
Hillside Hackers' team photo, with six boys in white and black Adidas strips.
Hillside Hackers – back row from left: Arran McDonald, Jacob Davidson, Quinn Stewart, Lewis Murray. Front row:<br />Olly Arthur and Lewis Ironside.
Two players from Atletico KC and Hazlehead Hurricanes fight for possession of the football.
Atletico KC in action against Hazlehead Hurricanes.
The Broomhill Demons team photo, which features seven boys in black and blue striped Adidas kit.
Broomhil Demons – back row from left: Angus Connolly, Corrie Bone, Duncan Bell, Struan Gilbert. Front row: Euan Shaw, Fergus Liddell, Johnnie Bruce.
Three players in white Hazlehead Hurricanes kit try to dispossess an Atletico KC player.
Atletico KC in action against Hazlehead Hurricanes.
A young Cults Crescent player shoots against Inter Newtonhill.
Cults Crescent score against Inter Newtonhill.
The Cults Crescent team photo, with seven players in a black and gold Nike kit and a goalkeeper in a light green top.
Cults Crescent – back row from left: Innes Liversidge, William Edwards, Harry Derby, Danny Tait. Front row: Owen Tillman, Adam Hamdan, Ben Campbell, Liam Stapleton.
Two players from Elrick Eagles and Stoneywood Scorebreakers jostle for the ball.
A midfield tussle between Elrick Eagles and Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
A Broomhill Demons player carries the ball forward with a Stoneywood Scorebreakers player in pursuit.
Broomhil Demons on the attack against Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
The Elrick Eagles team photo featuring nine players in purple and blue striped kit and one goalkeeper in a purple top.
Elrick Eagles – back row from left: Luca McKenzie, Daniel Kyle, Austyn Young, Samuel Glover, Rory Henderson. Front row: Fraser MacBean, Carter McGowan, Ollie Gray, Lewis Wood. Coaches: Steve Black (left) and Garry Wood (right).
A boy in a light blue shirt puts a cross into the box, as two players in black and blue striped tops look on.
A dangerous cross into the middle.
An Elrick Eagles player goes on the attack, as three Stoneywood Scorebreakers players attempt to tackle him.
Elrick Eagles on the attack against Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
The 10 players in the Elrick Eagles team celebrate.
The Bridge of Dortmund team photo, featuring eight players in Borussia Dortmund shirts.
Bridge of Dortmund – back row from left: Mac Murray, Parker Hamilton, Mason Harris, Euan Ettles, Sol Green. <br />Front row: Preston Stott, Max Robertson and Lewis Noble.
The Peterhead Pumas team photo, featuring 10 players in blue Scotland jerseys.
The Hazlehead Hawks team photo, featuring nine players in grey and red Nike strips plus a goalkeeper in a luminous yellow top.
Hazlehead Hawks – back row from left: Maxwell Angus, Cameron Garrett, Sam Park, Cameron Small, Alex Andronic.<br />Front row: Alexander Lockhart, Jax Grieve, James Mellis, Noah Islam, Elliott Shepherd.
A young boy in an all-black football strip celebrates.
Logan Bloomer, 8, of Stoneywood Scorebreakers. Logan is the great, great nephew of Stanley Buchan, founder of Champion Street.
An Elrick Eagles player goes on the attack against Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
Elrick Eagles against Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
The Stoneywood Scorebreakers team photo, featuring 10 players in all black strips.
Stoneywood Scorebreakers – back row from left: Archie Freeland, Arran Carstairs, Elliott Naylor, Murray Montgomery and Lausyn Youngson. Front row: Joshua Reilly, Mitchell Hawkins, Evie Leslie, Logan Bloomer and Zak Melvin.
The team photo for Dyce Ultra, which features nine players in red and white shirts and two players in black tops.
Dyce Ultra – back row from left: Harry Morrison (coach), George Morrison, Cameron Millar, Ewan Dickson, Dennon Eagers, Noah Symon. Front row: Bertie Liddell, Kian Mackie, Lewis Robertson, Jackson Flett.
The Cove Panthers team photo, which features 10 players in navy blue and white Adidas tops and a goalkeeper in a light blue goalkeeper top.
Cove Panthers – back row from left: Harvey Craig, AJ Nwokonta, Jack Anderson, Ethan Irvine, Cameron Halliday,<br />Findlay Jubb, Kolton Gove. Front row: Muir Ewen, Finn Hay, Jamie Forbes, Freddie Prestwick.
An Elrick Eagles player puts a cross in against Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
Elrick Eagles come close against Stoneywood Scorebreakers.
Two Elrick Eagles players celebrate together.
Celebration time for Elrick Eagles.

Conversation