Gallery: Champion Street 2025 – the best images from kids’ summer football tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Gallery: Champion Street 2025 – the best images from kids’ summer football tournament

The second week of summer kids' football tournament action continues at Kincorth playing fields.

Action from Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Action from Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Danny Law, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

The second week of Champion Street group stage action continued at Kincorth playing fields on Wednesday.

The reborn Aberdeen kids’ summer soccer staple, which originally ran from 1973 to 2008 and became a core memory for many a young north-east football enthusiast, has been brought back to life for 2025, with efforts left by city youth football coach Daniel Kindness.

The group stages of the primary one and two, primary three to five and primary six and seven competitions are now well under way.

Our photographers will be capturing as many of the teams and players as possible in the days and weeks ahead, through the end of the groups and into the knock-out stages, so keep an eye out for new Champion Street 2025 galleries.

In the meantime, here are the best images we snapped on Wednesday (plus, you can find other images from the first two weeks HERE).

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments
Two children, one in a light blue shirt and another in a blue and white striped shirt, contest the ball.
Action from South Deeside (pale blue) vs Dynamo Moscove (blue/white stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young footballer in a blue and white striped shirt dribbles past a player in a light blue shirt.
South Deeside (pale blue) vs Dynamo Moscove (Blue/white stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A football player in a green and black shirt attempts to dribble past a player in an all-red kit.
Action from Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
South Deeside players, in a light blue kit, and Dynamo Moscove (blue and white stripes) challenge for the football near the goal.
South Deeside (pale blue) vs Dynamo Moscove (Blue/white stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A young footballer for KC Milan (black and green strip) fights for the ball with a player from Inter Midstocket (red and black stripes).
KC Milan (black) vs Inter Midstocket (red/black stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A Dynamo Moscove player in blue and white stripes takes aim, in the latest round of Champion Street fixtures.
South Deeside (pale blue) vs Dynamo Moscove (Blue/white stripe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The ball is floated into the box during a game between South Deeside (light blue shirts) and Dynamo Moscove (blue and white stripes).
Action from South Deeside (pale blue) vs Dynamo Moscove (Blue/white stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A KC Milan player (black and green kit) dribbles towards a player from Inter Midstocket (red/black stripes) in the latest round of Champion Street fixtures.
KC Milan (black/yellow) vs Inter Midstocket (red/black stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two players from Hazlehead Hammers (green shirt) and BOD Munich (all red kit) chase down a loose ball.
Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A South Deeside player (light blue kit) clears the ball ahead of a Dynamo Moscove player (blue and white stripes).
South Deeside (pale blue) vs Dynamo Moscove (Blue/white stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An Inter Midstocket player (red/black strip) holds off the attentions of a player from KC Milan (black and green kit) in the latest round of Champion Street fixtures.
KC Milan (black/yellow) vs Inter Midstocket (red/black stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Players from KC Milan (black/yellow) vs Inter Midstocket (red/black stripe) chase down the ball in front of the referee, who is in a bright green shirt.
Action from KC Milan (black/yellow) vs Inter Midstocket (red/black stripe). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Players from Hazlehead Hammers (green and black kit) take a well-earned drinks break during the latest round of Champion Street fixtures.
Hazlehead Hammers players. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A Hazlehead Hammers player (green and black kit) beats a player from BOD Munich (all red kit) to the ball.
Action from Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A player from Tilly Troops (orange and black strip) attempts to take on a Dynamo Moscove player (blue and white stripes) in the latest round of Champion Street fixtures.
Dynamo Moscove (blue/white stripe) vs Tilly Troopers (tangerine). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A BOD Munich player (all red kit) attempts to win the ball from a Hazlehead Hammers player (green and black kit) in a Champion Street fixture.
Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Players from Hazlehead Hammers (green and black kit) and BOD Munich (all red strip) go shoulder to shoulder in an effort to win the ball.
Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A Dynamo Moscove player (blue and white stripes) is set to take a tumble under pressure from a Tilly Troopers (orange and black kit) player.
Dynamo Moscove (Blue/white stripe) vs Tilly Troopers (tangerine). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A Tilly Troopers player (orange and black stripes) dribbles away from two Dynamo Moscove players (blue and white stripes) during a Champion Street fixture.
Dynamo Moscove (blue/white stripe) vs Tilly Troopers (tangerine). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Dynamo Moscove goalkeeper in an all-green strip shields the ball from a Tilly Troopers player (orange and black kit).
Dynamo Moscove (blue/white stripe) vs Tilly Troopers (tangerine). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
KC Milan players (black and green kit) take a break in between games at Champion Street.
KC Milan players between games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A Tilly Troopers player (orange and black kit) takes a shot at goal during a game against Dynamo Moscove, with a goalkeeper in all-green.
Dynamo Moscove (blue/white stripe) vs Tilly Troopers (tangerine). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hazlehead Hammers players (green and black kit) shake hands with BOD Munich players (all red kit) at the end of the game.
Post-match handshake Hazlehead Hammers (green) vs BOD Munich (red). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation