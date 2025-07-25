Gallery: Champion Street 2025 – the best images from Thursday’s group-stage games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Champion Street 2025 – the best images from Thursday’s group-stage games

The second week of summer kids' football tournament action continues at Kincorth playing fields.

Champion Street Football Tournament 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Champion Street Football Tournament 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

The second week of Champion Street group stage action continued at Kincorth playing fields on Thursday evening.

The reborn Aberdeen kids’ summer soccer staple, which originally ran from 1973 to 2008 and became a core memory for many a young north-east football enthusiast, has been brought back to life for 2025, with efforts left by city youth football coach Daniel Kindness.

The group stages of the primary one and two, primary three to five and primary six and seven competitions are now well under way.

Our photographers will be capturing as many of the teams and players as possible in the days and weeks ahead, through the end of the groups and into the knock-out stages, so keep an eye out for new Champion Street 2025 galleries.

In the meantime, here are the best images we snapped on Wednesday (plus, you can find other images from the first two weeks HERE).

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments
The match between Stoneywood Villa (Black) and BarceDONa (Teal) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Deeside United (Gold) and Portlethen Pumas (Blue) – Primary 6/7.
Champion Street Football Tournament Group C – Primary 6/7.
The match between Deeside United (Gold) and Portlethen Pumas (Blue) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Ferryhill Phoenix (Red and Black Stripes) v Portlethen Predators (Solid Red) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Deeside United (Gold) and Portlethen Pumas (Blue) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Ferryhill Phoenix (Red and Black Stripes) v Portlethen Predators (Solid Red) – Primary 6/7.
CChampion Street Football Tournament Group C – Primary 6/7.
The match between Stoneywood Villa (Black) and BarceDONa (Teal) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Ferryhill Phoenix (Red and Black Stripes) v Portlethen Predators (Solid Red) – Primary 6/7.
Portlethen Keeper – Primary 6/7.
Stoneywood Villa (Black) and BarceDONa (Teal) – Primary 6/7.
Champion Street Football Tournament Group C – Primary 6/7.
The match between Ferryhill Phoenix (Red and Black Stripes) v Portlethen Predators (Solid Red) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Deeside United (Gold) and Portlethen Pumas (Blue) – Primary 6/7.
Champion Street Football Tournament Group C – Primary 6/7.
The match between Stoneywood Villa (Black) and BarceDONa (Teal) – Primary 6/7.
The match between Ferryhill Phoenix (Red and Black Stripes) v Portlethen Predators (Solid Red) – Primary 6/7.
Champion Street Football Tournament Group C – Primary 6/7.

