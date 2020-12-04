Aboyne appoint Mike Kinloch as new director of golf

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mike Kinloch has been appointed as the new director of golf at Aboyne Golf Club.

He joins the club from Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club where he has worked for the past 12 years.

Kinloch grew up in St Andrews and began his career at the Old Course Hotel. He was named the 2003 Scottish PGA trainee of the year.

Keen to gain international experience, he ventured overseas to help establish the first grass golf course and resort in Kuwait.

A season as a professional at The Dukes Course St Andrews was followed by a winter teaching at Dubai Creek which sparked his interest and move to Dubai in 2008.

Kinloch said: “I have been looking for the next challenge in my career back in Scotland and the role at Aboyne really excites me and is exactly what I am looking for.

“I have been impressed with the vision and strategic intent of the council at Aboyne and the exceptionally professional way they have conducted this recruitment campaign.

“It is great to see such a forward-thinking and progressive club in these testing times for the sport as we start the recovery from Covid-19.“

Club president Nigel Bradburn said: “Mike offers over 21 years’ experience driving customer and service excellence at prestigious golf clubs and resorts in both the UK and Middle East.

“He is clearly a talented individual whose dedication to service excellence and commitment to enhancing customer experience was so readily apparent at interview.

“His credentials have been repeatedly endorsed by his referees and peers in the industry.”