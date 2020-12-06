‘He helped make golf accessible’ – Stephen Gallacher pays tribute to legendary golf commentator Peter Alliss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peter Alliss helped make golf more popular and accessible, according to four-time European Tour winner and family friend Stephen Gallacher.

Alliss, the man known as ‘the voice of golf’ died “suddenly but peacefully” at home on Saturday evening at the age of 89.

The eight-time Ryder Cup player had worked as the BBC’s lead golf commentator since 1978 after retiring as a professional golfer.

Gallacher said Alliss will be fondly remembered for his quirky commentary which helped bring the game to life.

He said: “Peter Alliss was to golf what Bill McLaren was to rugby and what John Motson was and still is to football.

“He was one of the iconic commentators.

“Whenever Peter spoke, you listened.

“He commanded respect and he brought golf to a whole new audience.

“The Open would be on for nine or 10 hours and he would be talking about the little things away from the course, such as some dogs on the beach or a little bit of history about the town.

“He was the first commentator to go off-piste with the commentary and talk about different topics.

“A lot more commentators do that nowadays but he was really the first one to bring a bit more colour to proceedings.

“That helped take golf to a new audience as he could paint a picture and make the coverage interesting for people who wouldn’t have been your typical golf fans.

“He was telling a story rather than just focusing on who was at the top of the leaderboard.

“He made it accessible.

“Not many people can do that in any sport.”

Gallacher said Alliss’ impressive playing record should not be overlooked.

He was a winner of 31 tournaments and followed in his father Percy’s footsteps by playing in the Ryder Cup, making eight appearances for Great Britain against the United States.

In 2012 he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in the lifetime achievement category.

Gallcher said: “Some people, particularly the younger generation, maybe weren’t aware of how good a golfer Peter was.

“He played the Ryder Cup on multiple occasions and won more than 30 tournaments.

“He was probably a better golfer than he was a commentator which is hard to believe given how good he was with a microphone in his hand.

“He was up there with the best. People just thought of him as a commentator but he made that transition so successfully.”

Gallacher admitted it was a pleasure to get to know the man who he had grown up listening to on television.

He added: “When I was a junior at Bathgate Golf Club the prizegiving would always be on the day of The Open or The Masters.

“You would do the prizegiving and then watch whatever major was on with Peter Alliss’ commentary. I always remember that.

“He was synonymous with golf and those major events.

“Peter and Alex Hay are the two commentators I remember from when I was young.

“I know Peter’s son Simon who works for the European Tour and runs a lot of the events.

“I’m sad for him and the rest of the family.

“Peter was very friendly with my uncle Bernard and I met Peter a few times during my amateur days.

“He was a big man and a larger than life character.

“He had a real presence about him.

“He was opinionated and frank but a very nice guy.

“It is a real shame.”

Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, also paid tribute to Alliss, tweeting: “Very sad to hear the news of Peter passing away but what a career on and off the course. RIP Peter.”