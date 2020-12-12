Is this the luckiest golfer in Scotland? Peterhead member Bob Bowman makes 23rd ace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Many golfers will go through their whole life without hitting a hole-in-one but Peterhead member Bob Bowman can’t stop making aces.

The 73-year-old achieved his 23rd hole-in-one on Wednesday while playing at his home course.

He used a 9-iron for the 138-yard shot on Peterhead’s 10th hole and was partnered by friends Graham Leggatt and Jack Cooper.

Gary Player famously said “the harder I practise, the luckier I get” and regular golfer Bowman has certainly got the knack of finding the bottom of the cup from the tee down to a fine art.

He said: “It was great to get the 23rd hole-in-one, although I have probably had a few more as I have golfed a lot on my own.

“This one was a decent shot.

“It bounced twice before disappearing down the hole. They have all been at Peterhead apart from the first one, which was at Cruden Bay when I was playing a round when I was only 10 years old.”

Bowman, who worked as a milkman for more than 25 years, golfs three or four times a week.

He said: “I generally play every second day.

“My handicap is eight at the moment, but I have been as low as four.

“It was disappointing when the courses had to close during lockdown earlier this year. I just used to walk along the beach with a golf club.

“I watch quite a lot of golf on television, so it’s a big part of my life.”

© DCT Media

The Ace of Clubs

Norman Manley from California is credited with making the most hole in ones in the world.

He made 59 aces between 1964 and 1979.

Elsie McLean is understood to be the oldest golfer to make a hole-in-one. She was 102 when she holed out with a driver at the 100-yard fourth hole at Bidwell Park in California.

Harold Stilson is believed to be the oldest man to make an ace. He was 101 when he holed his tee shot at the 108-yard par-3 16th at Deerfield Country Club in Florida.