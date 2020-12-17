Royal Dornoch to host Home Internationals in April

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The R&A has confirmed the Men’s Home Internationals will be played at Royal Dornoch from Apil 14-16.

The event is being staged by the St Andrews-based governing body for the first time and will assist with Great Britain and Ireland’s preparations for the Walker Cup match against the United States in May.

A consolidated series of home international matches for boys and girls, women, senior men and women will take place at one venue for the first time with Woodhall Spa hosting the matches from August 4-6.

The Amateur Championship will be held at Nairn and Nairn Dunbar from June 14-19.

The rearranged Curtis Cup match between Great Britain and Ireland and the United States of America is scheduled to take place at Conwy from 26-28 August.

The senior amateur championships for men and women will now take place at Ganton from 6-9 July and Ashridge from 7-9 July, respectively.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, said: “We have considered a range of factors in revising our schedule of amateur championships and international matches and are grateful to all of the venues for their support and understanding to allow us to make these changes.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to stage these events as planned but we recognise that the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic still remains uncertain and will adapt our plans in line with the guidance provided by governments and our medical advisers.”

Scottish Golf has also confirmed it will host a full schedule of events in 2021.

The domestic season tees off with the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Open Championships taking place April 7-9 at Lundin and Longniddry.

Scottish Golf’s flagship Women’s and Men’s Amateur Championships will be staged over Gullane (June 4-6) and Murcar Golf Links & Portlethen (July 27-31) with Southerness (May 28-30) and the newly announced 2024 Open Championship venue Royal Troon (April 16-18) playing host to the Scottish Men’s Open and Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championships respectively.

The Scottish Senior Men’s Open Championship will take place at Duff House Royal (June 16-18), Aberdour will host the Scottish Senior Women’s Open Championship (June 22-25) as part of their 125th-anniversary celebrations with the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Amateur Championships being held at Bruntsfield Links and Strathaven in July, with Kirkcaldy and Stirling completing the offering by hosting the Scottish Boy’s U14 Open and Scottish Girl’s Open (August 8-9) respectively.