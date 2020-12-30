Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sandy Scott jokes that his parents must be the biggest Texas Tech fans in Scotland.

But underneath the gentle quip is a sense of pride, as Scott comes to the end of his time as a Red Raider next summer, younger brother Calum will be carrying on the family name States-side.

Scott junior, 17, is ranked 32 in the European Golf rankings for under-18s and has been victorious on the European Junior Tour at Brora and Duff House Royal.

The university’s head golf coach Greg Sands has already spoken of his delight at securing the next prodigy from the Scott golfing lineage.

“I played a lot with him over the summer and I was really impressed. He’s going to be a really good player,” said Scott.

“We’re both very competitive and any time we face each other, it’s fiery, that’s all I’ll say. Now that he’s taller than me, I don’t feel sorry for him anymore. In fact, I think it’s quite the opposite!

“He’s got a year to wait, so I’ll be done there by the time he goes. But if I’m around I’ll certainly help him settle in.

“They always wanted to get him. He’s a really good young player, so it was handy I was his brother and we’re keeping the Scots in the Texas Tech family.

“My folks have both been over there now, so they’re the biggest Texas Tech fans in Scotland, that’s for sure.”

The brothers, who hail from Nairn, have been able to reunite for Christmas, with Calum finishing off his studies at Nairn Academy and Sandy completing his two-week quarantine ahead of the festive period after returning from the US.

“It wasn’t too bad getting home,” added Scott. “The airports were as quiet as I’ve seen them. The flights are pretty quiet too, so you get a row to yourself. From that side of things, it’s pretty easy.

“I had to do the two-week quarantine and that was the only difficult thing about it. It shouldn’t affect me going back out there – I had to get my visa renewed, as I wasn’t planning on coming back this year.

“It was due to expire so I went down to London before Christmas and got that approved. That should mean I have no issues going back and should be good to go.”

Scott, who qualified for the US Open earlier this year, delayed turning professional for another 12 months in 2020, in order to return to Texas Tech for another year.

During that time he was able to secure a second successive Walker Cup place, where he will represent Great Britain & Ireland against the United States in Seminole, Florida, next year.

He hopes to achieve All-American honours in 2021, where the top golf coaches in the States choose the best amateur players in the sport. He is currently ranked eighth in the World Amateur Golf rankings and can see himself staying in the US to pursue his professional dream.

© SNS Group

“It’s certainly been a different and difficult year but it’s a blessing in disguise,” said Scott. “I was hoping to turn pro after college finished last year but that was put on hold.

“I felt like going back to university was the best thing and I’ve been involved in this PGA Tour university rankings. It’s a goal of mine to get in the top five and get some status to play in the States.

“I’m now wanting to play States-side and that’s going to be a good opportunity for me. It’s been a good thing to have another year of amateur golf, figure a few things out before going into the world of professional golf.”