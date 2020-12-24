Stephen Gallacher column: Fascinating wait to see how far Bryson DeChambeau will go next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

We are nearing the end of a strange 2020 and can safely say it belonged to Bryson DeChambeau.

The column inches and television footage have been devoted to him this year and his quest to grow stronger and gain extra distance off the tee.

The transformation he has undergone by putting on the extra weight and the result that has had on his game has been spectacular.

It is the equivalent of a middleweight boxer going up to super heavyweight.

I remember when Tiger Woods came along and it felt like he was playing a different game.

What Bryson has done this year is not dissimilar. He is changing the way elite professional golfers approach the sport. Players are looking at ways to hit the ball further and be more aggressive.

Bryson has researched this and decided it is the best way for him to make those marginal gains that can make all the difference.

I know six or seven guys who are obsessed with trying to get that extra length off the tee because of Bryson.

He is apparently working with Kyle Berkshire, world long drive champion, and is wanting to put on even more weight to hit it further. It is fascinating and we are all desperate to see what he does next.

Lee Westwood fully deserving of golfer of the year accolade

Lee Westwood was named the European Tour’s golfer of the year, which was fully deserved.

I was in a meeting last week with European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley who said Lee had gone to him when we were trying to get going again after lockdown and asked what he could do to help.

Lee Westwood, Golfer of the Year 🥇 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 21, 2020

He stepped forward to host an event and agreed to play in the other events. It shows what a great ambassador he is for the European Tour and it is so fitting that he went on to win the Race to Dubai.

Terrible decision to exclude Sophia Popov from CME Group Tour Championship

I felt very sorry for Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov, who was overlooked for an invite to the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

There were two spots reserved for the title sponsor but they opted for Sarah Kemp, a CME Group ambassador, and Natalie Gulbis, who has made only one cut on the LPGA Tour in the past three seasons and went on to finish last.

If the sponsors put in the money, they have the say over tournament invites but I can’t imagine a scenario in the men’s game where the Open champion would be overlooked in the same way.

It was a terrible decision, but hopefully she uses it as motivation for 2021.

Charlie Woods steals the show

I think it’s fair to say Charlie Woods stole the show at the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son finished seventh in the two-day exhibition in Florida.

The kid's got game. 💯 All the best highlights from 11-year-old Charlie Woods. pic.twitter.com/zchCAg3aIz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 21, 2020

They shot two rounds of 10-under-par 62 to finish five shots behind the winners, Justin Thomas and his father.

I know some people were concerned about someone so young being under the spotlight, but I’m sure Tiger knows what he is doing.

When you are the son of a 15-time major champion as famous as Tiger then there is always going to be a bit of extra scrutiny on you.

Whether that is right or wrong is another matter. but it looked like Charlie loved being part of the competition and playing alongside his dad.

© AP

He was in his element and what a brilliant swing he has.

I can relate to the feeling of having a bit of added pressure because of your surname.

When I was making my way through the amateur ranks, I was always referred to in newspaper articles as the nephew of the Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher.

I felt like it helped me as I was under pressure from the start, so if you could handle that then it made competing in tournaments that little bit easier.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Charlie Woods does follow in his father’s footsteps and becomes a professional golfer.

He was very good for an 11-year-old and I’m sure we will be hearing about him again in the future.

Great to see generosity at such a tough time

Thanks to everyone who helped raise more than £26,000 for two great causes.

We had to postpone my foundation’s annual dinner, so we decided to run an auction instead and we got lots of great donations.

We raised £13,000 each for Aberlour Children’s Charity and Rover Kids, so thanks to everyone for their support.

It’s great to see people being so generous, especially at such a tough time for everyone.