Russell Knox hoping for fast start on final day of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Inverness golfer Russell Knox is hoping to make a speedy start when his final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starts later today.

The 35-year-old heads into the final 18 holes sitting tied second and only two strokes adrift of leader Jordan Spieth.

Knox is sitting 11-under for the tournament after rounds of 66, 70 and 69,

After his third round, he said: “Hopefully I keep swinging the way I’m swinging. I hope I don’t wake up tomorrow and get worse. The person that wins tomorrow is just going to make some putts and get off to a fast start.

“Obviously the first seven you can get at, so it would be nice to get off to a flying start and then kind of hold on for the remainder.”

He added: “I played a great round today. I hit a lot of really good shots and I felt extremely comfortable.

“I’m not going to say I putted poorly because I didn’t, I just left myself a lot of difficult putts.

“It’s hard out here when you’re just kind of tapping it and it’s breaking a foot in the wind and bounciness of the greens.

“I’m very happy with my round.”

"The greatest meeting of land and sea." ⛳🌊 pic.twitter.com/V4ArySNLb5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021

American Spieth – seeking his first win since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale – maintained his second round lead by also shooting a 71.

This left him two shots ahead of a group of five players at 11 under, including Knox, who shot three birdies in a bogey-free 69.

Knox tees off for his final round at 6.29pm.