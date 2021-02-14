Russell Knox hoping for fast start on final day of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

Inverness golfer Russell Knox is hoping to make a speedy start when his final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starts later today.
The 35-year-old heads into the final 18 holes sitting tied second and only two strokes adrift of leader Jordan Spieth.
Knox is sitting 11-under for the tournament after rounds of 66, 70 and 69,
After his third round, he said: “Hopefully I keep swinging the way I’m swinging. I hope I don’t wake up tomorrow and get worse. The person that wins tomorrow is just going to make some putts and get off to a fast start.
“Obviously the first seven you can get at, so it would be nice to get off to a flying start and then kind of hold on for the remainder.”
He added: “I played a great round today. I hit a lot of really good shots and I felt extremely comfortable.
“I’m not going to say I putted poorly because I didn’t, I just left myself a lot of difficult putts.
“It’s hard out here when you’re just kind of tapping it and it’s breaking a foot in the wind and bounciness of the greens.
“I’m very happy with my round.”
"The greatest meeting of land and sea." ⛳🌊 pic.twitter.com/V4ArySNLb5
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021
American Spieth – seeking his first win since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale – maintained his second round lead by also shooting a 71.
This left him two shots ahead of a group of five players at 11 under, including Knox, who shot three birdies in a bogey-free 69.
Knox tees off for his final round at 6.29pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe