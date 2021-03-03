Hazeltine heartbreak fuels Russell Knox’s Ryder Cup bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness golfer Russell Knox says his hurt at being overlooked for the 2016 Ryder Cup has given him extra motivation to make this year’s team.

Knox narrowly missed out on making Darren Clarke’s team for Hazeltine and would have qualified on his own merit if his points he had gained for winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2015 counted but he was not a member of the European Tour at the time.

He finished 10th in qualifying and was overlooked for a wildcard by Clarke with Europe going on to lose the match 17-11.

Knox, who finished tied seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am last month, felt he merited his place on the team.

Speaking at the Scottish Golf Show, he said: “Deep down, everybody knows I deserved it.

“That’s what’s more disappointing to me. I know I should have been on the team. Everybody does. So it was disappointing.

“Moving forward, the standard is super-high now. Everybody who’s going to make the European team is a superstar so if you’re going to make that team, you’ve got to be consistent, win tournaments and be just a great player.

“It’s always on my mind because I was so close, but I know I’m still capable.

“I get to play with the best players in the world (on the PGA Tour). I know where my game’s at. It’s just a fraction away from where I need it to be and I’m certainly going to give it my all.

“Obviously, someone like Bob MacIntyre, he’s right there just now. Another big win would hopefully seal the deal for him.

“You’ve got to be in the top 50 if you’re going to play Ryder Cup. It’s pretty much that simple. Unfortunately, I was top 20 one year and didn’t get the nod. I’ve got to play better and I’ll have to win a big event, maybe two.”

The 35-year-old, meanwhile, believes the world’s leading amateurs will be impressed by Nairn Dunbar, the course where he is an honorary member.

The Highland venue is gearing up to co-host The Amateur Championship, along with The Nairn Golf Club in June.

The three-time Tour winner grew up in Inverness and played much of his junior golf at Nairn Dunbar, becoming a junior captain over the links and a three-time club champion from 2002.

🗣️ "The course looks phenomenal in pictures I’ve seen. Playing Nairn Dunbar in so many different conditions and tournaments was fantastic. I’ve played hundreds of rounds there. It’s just a great course."@rooknox shares his club love. Looking to join? ➡️ https://t.co/6akDiKvNJY pic.twitter.com/tb2D1Pj79w — Nairn Dunbar Golf Club (@NairnDunbar) March 2, 2021

He said: “My dad was a member at the club.

“He would go through from Inverness, where we lived, and play with his buddies. Eventually, I just kind of got dragged along!

“At the time, I was playing a lot of football as well, so I was balancing the two. I just loved golf, the instant I started playing it, the individual aspect of it. Ultimately, it was the big reason why I stopped playing football and concentrated on golf.

“All my junior memories are from Nairn Dunbar, like all the prizegivings.

“We also used to go there for New Year to the clubhouse. Regularly, my parents would drop me off at the course, I would play 36 holes with my friends and then play pool. I spent so much time there as a junior. I mean those are memories that I will remember forever. It’s been a wild journey so far in my career and hopefully I’m just in the middle of it.”

“The course looks phenomenal in pictures I’ve seen, especially with The Amateur coming up.

“I’ve played hundreds of rounds there. It’s just a great course. You kind of knew going to the course what you would face!”