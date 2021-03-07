Robert MacIntyre takes positives from ‘great week’ at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre finished two-over-par at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The left-hander followed up rounds of 71, 71 and 76 with a closing level-par 72 at Bay Hill in his first regular PGA Tour event.
The Scot made two double bogeys in his opening six holes but responded brilliantly by playing the final 10 holes in four under thanks to birdies at 9, 10, 12 and 16.
MacIntyre admitted he had a “bit of everything” during the four rounds but enjoyed a “great week”.
Next up for the 24-year-old is a first appearance at Sawgrass in The Players Championship.
Bit of everything this week @APinv
Great to make my @PGATOUR debut and todays score looks like it’ll turn out ok.
Thanks to everyone at Bay Hill and @Mastercard for a great week and off we go to @THEPLAYERSChamp next pic.twitter.com/yginirqsax
— Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) March 7, 2021
