Nairn’s Sandy Scott included in Great Britain and Ireland’s Walker Cup team

Nairn’s Sandy Scott has been named in the Great Britain and Ireland team which will compete in the Walker Cup in May.

Scott is among 10 selections by GB&I captain Stuart Wilson, to face United States at Seminole in Florida on Saturday 8 and Sunday May 9.

It will be the 22-year-old’s second Walker Cup appearance, having contributed 2½ points for GB&I in the match at Royal Liverpool in 2019. He was unable to prevent a defeat however, with United States running out 15½ – 10½ winners.

© PA

Texas-based Scot reached the last 32 of the US Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes last year and also qualified for the US Open at Winged Foot.

As a student at Texas Tech University, Scott also won the 2019 El Macero Classic and The Carmel Cup.

Scott is the only Scottish representative among the 10 selections, along with Englishmen Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb, Joe Long and Ben Schmidt, along with Ireland’s John Murphy and Mark Power, The travelling reserves are Jack Dyer and Jake Bolton.

GB&I will be looking to win the title for the first time since 2015, when they triumphed 16½ – 9½ at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Captain Wilson, who is from Forfar, said: “The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole.

“It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories.

“After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”