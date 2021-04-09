Golf: Oban’s Robert MacIntyre through to the weekend on his Masters debut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre is through to the weekend on his Masters debut.

MacIntyre, 24, shot a two-under-par 70 on the second day at Augusta National, clawing his way back to level-par following an opening round of 74.

After two birdies and two bogeys on the front side – and after a dropped shot at the 11th – MacIntyre rattled off three straight birdies on 12, 13 and 14. The final birdie of the run came despite the Scot finding himself in pine straw after his tee shot and after he had played Amen Corner in -1.

MacIntyre even saved par by getting up and down from the greenside bunker on 18 to ensure he has a good platform going into Saturday and Sunday.

One of today’s early starters, as thing stand, the Glencruitten man is only six shots off leader Justin Rose.

After his round, he said: “I missed one putt from inside ten feet.

“That’s where my golf is. If I don’t miss a putt inside ten feet, I score well. I worked hard on it, me and my coaches, and this is a reward for all of my practice and learning the golf courses as good as I could.

“It takes a while to work this place out as everybody knows and I feel like I’m starting to figure out where I can hit it and where I can’t hit it.”

MacIntyre added: “Yesterday, I was shaking on the first tee. That’s normal here. But [today] I was wanting to get right back into the golf tournament. I wasn’t thinking about anything other than that and that’s what I went and did.

“I’m going to have a chance over the weekend if I can post a good one tomorrow.”

As a result of his two days’ work, MacIntyre now has the sparkling record of having made the cut on his debut in each of golf’s four Major championships: