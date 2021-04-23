Robert MacIntyre bids to become first Scottish winner of British Masters for more than two decades

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Robert MacIntyre hopes to end a more than 20 year wait for another Scottish victory at the British Masters after confirming he will tee it up at The Belfry next month.

The event, hosted by Danny Willett, takes place from May 12-15.

MacIntyre is riding the crest of a wave after encouraging debut performances at both the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he reached the last 16, and the Masters finishing in a share of 12th and booking a return to Augusta National in 2022 in the process.

The 24-year-old from Oban finished joint runner-up in the 2019 British Masters at Hillside. The event returned to the European Tour’s schedule in 2015 after an eight-year absence.

MacIntyre, wants to go one better and follow in the footsteps of Bernard Gallacher, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie, Gary Orr and Sam Torrance as Scottish winners of the British Masters since the Tour’s inception in 1972, as he aims for a second European Tour victory, adding to the maiden title he won at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown last November.

Orr was the last Scotsman to win the event when he finished two shots ahead of Sweden’s Per-Ulrik Johansson at Woburn in 2000.

“I’m really excited to play at The Belfry for the first time in my career,” said MacIntyre, who moved inside the top 50 in the world for the first time in February.

“It’s an iconic venue and one that is steeped in history with its Ryder Cup and European Tour heritage.

“Some of the most iconic names in Scottish golf have won the British Masters and I’d love to add my name to that list.

“I came close to winning this event two years ago at Hillside and I feel as though I learned a lot from that experience of being in contention down the home stretch.”

© AP

Also joining MacIntyre and tournament host Willett at The Belfry are British Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson, Stephen Gallacher, David Howell, Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and Chris Wood.

Last year’s winner Renato Paratore, of Italy, will bid to defend the title he won last year at Close House as the Betfred British Masters marked the full resumption of the European Tour’s 2020 season following a three-month pause due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old finished three strokes ahead of nearest challenger Rasmus Højgaard at Close House as he produced a superb display of front-running to win his second European Tour title.

“I’m really looking forward to defending my British Masters title,” said Paratore.

“I’m very proud of the way I played at Close House, especially after returning from the break in the middle of the season.

“I had worked really hard on my game last year and in the build up to the tournament, so it was very rewarding to see that pay off.”

The Betfred British Masters marks the next stage in European Ryder Cup qualification where all points earned on the European and world points lists will be multiplied by two, as the race to be part of Padraig Harrington’s team continues.

MacIntyre is currently just outside the automatic qualification spots as he bids for a debut Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits in September.