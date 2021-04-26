Clydebank’s Chris Maclean leads after opening round of Royal Dornoch Masters

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Defending champion Chris Maclean holds the lead after the opening round of this year’s Royal Dornoch Masters.

Maclean, who is from Clydebank, recorded a five-under-par round of 65 to top the leaderboard following the first round of the two-day Tartan Pro Tour event

It was an impressive return to the Highlands for Maclean, who triumphed in last year’s event courtesy of a play-off win over Craig Lee in September, with his opening round including three birdies in the space of five holes on his back nine.

Maclean is a shot clear in the lead, with Kieran Cantley and Paul O’Hara in joint second place after recording four-under-par rounds of 66.

Jack McDonald and Robbie Morrison have a share of fourth place, having both started with two-under-par 68s.

Tournament host Paul Lawrie is also under par, with the 1999 Open champion ending the day one-under with a 69.

Lawrie is joined on one-under-par by Philip Mclean, John Henry, Chris Robb, John Gallagher and Sean Lawrie.