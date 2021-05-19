Play-off joy for Forres’ Jeff Wright in Pollok Open

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forres golfer Jeff Wright beat Kieran Cantley at the second extra hole of their play-off to win the Pollok Open on the Tartan Pro Tour.

Aberdeen’s David Law set the pace with a course record equaling 10 under par 61 in his second round to move to eight under for the tournament but Cantley’s 65 and Wright’s 66 meant they finished tied for the lead on 10 under.

Cantley would have won outright but had to settle for a play-off after a bogey five at the last.

Wright had been joint first round leader alongside Sam Locke of Stonehaven and Steven Maxwell, and he edged Cantley, winner of the Royal Dornoch Masters last month, with a birdie at the second extra hole to claim victory.