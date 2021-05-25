Stephen Gallacher faces anxious wait after arriving in Denmark without any golf clubs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stephen Gallacher’s preparations for this week’s European Tour event, Made in Himmerland, have been disrupted after the Scot arrived in Denmark on Monday only to find his clubs had not made it with him.

The Press and Journal columnist flew out early to Denmark in the hope of getting to grips with the redesigned course at Himmerland in Farso, but has had to scramble around for replacement clubs and clothing after discovering his golf equipment was still in the Netherlands.

He said: “I came over on Monday to ensure I was prepared for this week, but my clubs are still in Amsterdam.

“It has meant I’ve been scrambling around for shoes and waterproofs while trying to get a set of clubs organised so I can play in the Pro-Am tomorrow. We’ll see what happens.

“It’s frustrating as it is a 12-hour trip from Glasgow to Aalborg when you factor in the places you have to travel through to get here and the lateral flow tests along the way.”

Gallacher hopes to be reunited with his equipment tonight, but is not alone in having to get by with a makeshift set-up.

He said: “There’s four or five of us in the same boat, but I’m assured they will be here tomorrow night, so I’ll have to go for another drive at 8pm to pick them up.

“The 17th is a new hole apparently and I wanted to play it a few times to familiarise myself with it before the tournament starts on Thursday, but there’s nothing you can do if you don’t have any clubs.

“You just have to make do with whatever you can and hopefully I won’t have an early start on Thursday so I can get some work done before teeing off.”