European Tour: Stephen Gallacher’s 64 inspired by his only-slightly-older peers’ success

Stephen Gallacher believes if you keep fit and look after yourself you can thrive in golf in your late 40s – just watch out while you’re doing it.

The four-time European Tour winner and Ryder Cup player took up mountain biking to keep himself in shape and it worked – at least until he came off the bike.

Unperturbed he’s taking inspiration from PGA champion Phil Mickelson and British Masters winner Richard Bland and raced up the leaderboard at the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark with a seven-under 64.

It put him just four shots behind leader and defending champion Bernd Weisberger at the halfway point in only his second event back since breaking his hand when he fell off his mountain bike.

‘That’s what you get for trying to keep fit’

Making his 587th start on the European Tour.@stevieggolf is in the mix ✍️#MIH21 | @Workday pic.twitter.com/QixFWjtzdr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2021

“I had six weeks in a splint not doing anything, then building up from then,” he said. “I was out with my mate. We normally go out on the bikes at the weekend and it was a freak accident, the pedal hit the ground and flipped me off the bike, unfortunately.

“That’s what you get for trying to keep fit, I suppose! I didn’t hit a shot for six weeks but after that was soon back hitting drivers and every other club. It feels brilliant now, I don’t feel any pain at all.”

‘It’s a great story for golf, isn’t it?’

More seriously, Gallacher has noted the successes of his fellow elder statesmen recently and feels inspired by it.

“Obviously, it’s a younger man’s game just now, but it was great watching `Blandy’ win at the British Masters – I was chuffed to bits for him.

“He was my partner in 1992 or 93 in the amateurs for GB&I versus Europe. I’ve known him all my days in golf and he did it in style.

“It was also great to see Padraig (Harrington) do well in the US PGA, playing with Shane (Lowry) in the final round and egging each other one.

“And it was great to see Phil do it, to be honest. He’s such a legend of the game, just the way he plays, and he looked so focused. It’s a great story for golf, isn’t it, the oldest major winner?

“It does give everybody a boost. Lee Westwood has been carrying the flag for us older guys in Europe for a while. He’s been in unbelievable form.

“You can do it if you look after yourself and you keep at it and have the hunger and desire to do it.”

‘I was never outside 15 feet on the first nine holes’

Gallacher’s round was built on a front nine of 29, and a battle against the wind on the way home.

“I played brilliantly the front nine. I was never outside 15 feet on the first nine holes and rolled in some lovely putts,” he said.

“Then the wind picked up a little bit, it got a little bit ragged but I was delighted to finish it off the way I did.

“The greens are unbelievable, they are so firm and they are pure.”

The only downside is the Danish fans with their squeaking rubber ducks to celebrate birdies at the signature hole 16th aren’t there this year.

“It’s a shame the fans aren’t here, that 16th helps make the tournament,” said Gallacher. “I’m sure they will be back next year and hopefully we’ll hear the ducks again.”

Weisberger got as far as 12-under with four to play but the former Scottish Open champion had to content himself with a 65, 11-under and a two-shot advantage over the field.

Robert MacIntyre, playing with the Austrian who edged him in the final group two years ago, had to battle for a one-under 70. The lefty had just two birdies on the day and a costly six at the long fifth, leaving him at three-under and outside the top 40.

MacIntyre’s stablemate Calum Hill made a move into the top 25 with a four-under 67, the Perthshire having six birdies in all on the day.

Aberdeen’s David Law initially had more of a struggle on the second day after his opening 68. But a birdie on the signature 16th confirmed he’d be there for the weekend.