North-east golfer Michele Thomson finishes tied fourth at Ladies Italian Open

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson finished tied fourth at the Italian Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Thomson finished five under par for the tournament after rounds of 74, 70 and 67.

French amateur Lucie Malchirand claimed her maiden Ladies European Tour victory thanks to birdies on the final two holes.

The 18-year-old carded a final round of 72 at Golf Club Margara to finish on seven under, one shot ahead of Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom and England’s Gabriella Cowley.

Malchirand, playing in only her second Ladies European Tour, said: “I’m still shaking from my last putt. It was an amazing day.

“I played up and down, I made bogeys and birdies and bogeys and birdies, so it was quite stressful, but it was really good.

“On the back nine there are a lot of leaderboards, so I saw my name on top and then going down and then back on top. I thought to myself I need to do my best, but I finally did it and it’s amazing.

“After my putt on 17, I thought maybe I could do it and then with a par-five 18th I thought this is my time.

“I think my dad is happy, but he was more stressed than me. I saw him on the course, but I finally did it and I’m so happy.”