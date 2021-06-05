Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aboyne golfers Shannon McWilliam and Carmen Griffiths both tasted defeat on day two of the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Gullane.

Former Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup squad member McWilliam fell to St Rule Trophy winner Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) 4 & 3 in Saturday afternoon’s matchplay quarter-finals.

Scottish international Griffiths, meanwhile, was edged out by one hole against Tara McTaggart (Minto) in the morning session.

McWilliam had beaten Gillian Paton (St Regulus) 1 up in the first round while Darling defeated Ellen Caton (St Regulus) 5 & 4.

Darling will now face 2019 runner-up Chloe Goadby in the semi-finals after the St Regulus player beat Rachel Foster (Prestwick St Nicholas) by one hole in their quarter-final match.