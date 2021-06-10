Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam is one of three Scots in the Women’s Amateur quarter-finals at Kilmarnock (Barassie).

McWilliam defeated Ireland’s Aine Donegan 2 & 1 during the morning matches before edging Harriet Lynch of England by one hole in the afternoon.

Joining the Aboyne golfer in the last eight will be fellow Scots Louise Duncan (West Kilbride) and Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe).

Duncan beat Lottie Woad (England) 3 & 2 before following it up with a dominant 6 & 4 victory over Ireland’s Sara Byrne. She faces Jessica Barker of England in the quarters.

Darling, meanwhile, beat compatriot Rachel Foster by one hole then triumphed at the 22nd in an epic tussle with England’s Hannah Screen.

After a hard fought round @ShazzMcWilliam makes it through to the Quarter-Finals by 1 hole with this par putt on the 18th 👏 pic.twitter.com/DQfKhVazHQ — The R&A (@RandA) June 10, 2021

The Broomieknowe golfer now takes on Annabell Fuller (England) in the last eight.

Friday’s other quarter-finals tie is between Kate Lanigan (Ireland) and Jóhanna Lea Lúðvíksdóttir (Iceland).

Nine Scots had made it to the second match-play round, meaning there were exits for Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links), Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne), Hazel Macgarvie (Royal Troon), Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) and Grace Crawford (West Links Junior).

Scotland has not produced a Women’s Amateur winner since Alison Rose claimed the Pam Barton Memorial Salver at Cruden Bay in 1997.

Scots in the quarter-finals

Shannon McWilliam (Aboyne) v Gracie Mayo (Ireland)

Jessica Baker (England) v Louise Duncan (West Kilbride)

Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) v Annabell Fuller (England)