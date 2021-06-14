Calum Scott setting the early pace on home course of Nairn in Amateur Championship

Calum Scott is the lunchtime leader of the Amateur Championship on his home course of Nairn.

The 17-year-old teed off the entire R&A competition at 7am and stood firm against the strong winds which came through the deceptive sunshine.

Four birdies, three of which were scored on par fives, earned the young Highlander a score of 67.

It's fairly windy on the Moray Firth today 💨 #TheAmateurChampionship pic.twitter.com/exXnuk7CPG — The Nairn Golf Club (@NairnGolfClub) June 14, 2021

Irish pair Luke O’Neill and Max Kennedy are the closest challengers at 1pm, three shots behind him.

Scott’s older brother Sandy, 22, had to withdraw last night due to an ongoing wrist injury, the same one which prevented him competing in the recent Walker Cup.

Sandy, the current world number seven, being out shifts the focus on to his younger brother and fellow Nairn contender Fraser Fotheringham.

Fotheringham had a day to forget. He scored 11 over par after four double bogeys or worse and five bogeys hauled him down the scoreboard.

Three birdies in the final four holes at least saw him end the afternoon on a positive note.

Last year’s runner Joe Long is not involved as he is using his exemption from being champion to compete in the US Open from Thursday.

Scottish contenders on brink of top-10

After Scott, the nearest Scottish contenders are John Paterson (New Club St Andrews) and Matthew Clark (Kilmacolm). They sit in ninth spot, five shots off the lead.

The live leaderboard will keep you updated, with players teeing off today until almost 4pm.