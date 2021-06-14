Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

Calum Scott setting the early pace on home course of Nairn in Amateur Championship

By Paul Chalk
June 14, 2021, 1:30 pm Updated: June 14, 2021, 7:16 pm
© DCT MediaNairn player Calum Scott on his home course on his way to shooting a four under par round. Picture by Sandy McCook
Nairn player Calum Scott on his home course on his way to shooting a four under par round. Picture by Sandy McCook

Calum Scott is the lunchtime leader of the Amateur Championship on his home course of Nairn.

The 17-year-old teed off the entire R&A competition at 7am and stood firm against the strong winds which came through the deceptive sunshine.

Four birdies, three of which were scored on par fives, earned the young Highlander a score of 67.

Irish pair Luke O’Neill and Max Kennedy are the closest challengers at 1pm, three shots behind him.

Scott’s older brother Sandy, 22, had to withdraw last night due to an ongoing wrist injury, the same one which prevented him competing in the recent Walker Cup.

Sandy, the current world number seven, being out shifts the focus on to his younger brother and fellow Nairn contender Fraser Fotheringham.

© DCT Media
Calum Scott putting on the 16th. Picture by Sandy McCook

Fotheringham had a day to forget. He scored 11 over par after four double bogeys or worse and five bogeys hauled him down the scoreboard.

© DCT Media
Fraser Fotheringham, of Nairn, on the fifth having to take a drop after putting his tee shot on the beach.            Picture by Sandy McCook

Three birdies in the final four holes at least saw him end the afternoon on a positive note.

Last year’s runner Joe Long is not involved as he is using his exemption from being champion to compete in the US Open from Thursday.

Scottish contenders on brink of top-10

After Scott, the nearest Scottish contenders are John Paterson (New Club St Andrews) and Matthew Clark (Kilmacolm). They sit in ninth spot, five shots off the lead.

The live leaderboard will keep you updated, with players teeing off today until almost 4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal