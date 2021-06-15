Calum Scott still in hunt at Amateur Championship – but there’s a new Scot leading the way

Calum Scott qualified for the match play stages of the Amateur Championship on his home course of Nairn – but he slipped from top spot to fifth by the end of his round.

On Tuesday tea-time, a storming round of 62 from Kilmacolm’s Matthew Clark saw him overtake England’s Jack Dyer to move one shot clear at eight under par.

Nine birdies and nine pars drove him top of the pack in some style.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Scott, 17, had a storming opening round on Monday as 144 players battled to reach the 64 top scores to qualify for the match play.

Dyer made early progress to the top on Tuesday

Overnight, he held a one-shot lead over Dyer from Boyce Hill in Essex after a faultless first 18 holes as he got the entire Championship started at 7am.

In more calm conditions today, Dyer was out first and five birdies eased him to an impressive score of 67 to move seven under par.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Scott, whose brother Sandy is sidelined through wrist injury, is four shots off the pace after posting a one over par in round two.

Birdie finish saw Scott stay in fifth spot

The Highlander birdied the first, the 10th and the last holes, but two bogeys and a double bogey saw rivals overtake him.

Fellow Scot, Gregor Tait, meanwhile, who plays at Aldeburgh in Suffolk, hit four under par for the day to sit third, taking him to four under overall – that’s three behind the leader.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Irishman’s consistent surge puts him in the frame

In joint third position is Irishman Luke O’Neill, whose three birdies and clean run of pars puts him firmly in the mix.

There is then a pack of golfers at one under par, including John Paterson from New Club St Andrews. Two birdies, two bogeys and an eagle put him on level sixth position.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Entrants chasing cut mark of six over

Players were teeing off until almost 4pm today and the best 64 scores will reach the match play stages.

A round two card countback will be used for the first time to ensure a clean 64 player match play draw can be undertaken.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

As things stand, the cut point is six over par, with Balmore’s James Wilson just the right side of the line.

Saturday’s champion will receive full exemptions to The Open Championship, The US Open and the Masters as well as a place on a European Tour event.

The live leaderboard is here.