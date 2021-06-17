Calum Scott sees off Iceland’s battling Hylnur Bergsson at 19th hole to book spot in Amateur Championship last 16 at Nairn

Calum Scott has reached the last 16 of the Amateur Championships on his home course at Nairn after a fascinating Thursday morning contest.

The 17-year-old, who was the fifth highest scorer in Monday and Tuesday’s stroke play, continued to perform superbly by seeing off English Walker Cup player Conor Gough yesterday as the match play got started.

Strong start led to 19th hole win against opponent from Iceland

This morning, he teed up at 8.24am against Iceland’s Hylnur Bergsson, who finished just five shots behind him overall in the stroke play.

The Nairn rising talent was in sparkling form as he raced clear, going four up within two hours.

Bergsson fought back and it required a play-off to decide the outcome.

Local favourite Calum Scott beats Hlynur Bergsson on the 19th 🏌️ He progresses to round 3️⃣ of #TheAmateur this afternoon 👏 pic.twitter.com/NIFZpgASch — The R&A (@RandA) June 17, 2021

Smith next up for Scott later today

He has little time to reflect on that success, however, because the third match play round starts at lunchtime with the last contest beginning at 2.30pm.

Scott will face England’s Harley Smith (The Rayleigh Club) at 1.40pm.

Smith was a 2&1 victor over Haider Hussain from The Kendleshire.

England’s Jack Dyer, who was only denied top qualifer spot on Tuesday thanks to a record-breaking 62 by Matthew Clark, was in action against Lewis Irvine from Kirkhill in Cambuslang today.

This was always set to be a fascinating tussle between Walker Cup player Dyer and his Cambuslang opponent, who defeated Auchterarder’s Rory Franssen at the 19th yesterday to reach this stage.

In a contest which swung one way then another, Dyer won 3&2.

New Club St Andrews player John Paterson, was again the first Scot to make it through as he had a 19th hole win over England’s Rory Browne, courtesy of a birdie.

At 1.20pm today, he faces another English opponent, Josef Hacker, who beat Greg Holmes, of Royal Birkdale, 5&4.

Paterson and Scott were the only Scottish players to make it into the last 16 as one after one the Tartan contingent were knocked out.

Scottish champion George Burns (Williamwood) lost 4&3 against Arron Edwards-Hill from Chelmsford, while Connor Wilson (Castle Park) was another Scottish contender beaten as he lost 3&2 against Chelmsford’s Ryan Tattan.

Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni lost 2&1 against England’s Laird Shepherd (Rye).

The quarter-finals and semi-finals take place tomorrow, with the first club swinging at 8.15am.

Saturday’s 36-hole final, commencing at 8.30am, will air live on The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org.

Saturday’s champion will receive full exemptions to The Open Championship, the US Open and, by tradition, an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament.

The winner will also earn a place in a European Tour event, so there is more than just the trophy to play for in the next few days.

For the very latest scores, fixtures and schedules from the match play stages, see here.