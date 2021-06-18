Golf: Stephen Jensen and Paul Moultrie lead the way going into final day of Scottish Senior Men’s Championship at Duff House Royal

Englishman Stephen Jenson’s six-under-par 62 at Duff House Royal was enough to see him go into the third and final day of the Scottish Senior Men’s Championship as joint-leader.

Jensen, who was runner-up at the English Senior Men’s Stroke Play Championship earlier in the season, made seven birdies and one bogey during his second round and said: “The greens were magnificent. I have been very fortunate to join two fantastic golf courses – The Wisley and Northants County -recently.

“Both have got superb greens and it stands you in great stead when you come to a place where the greens are rolling as nicely as this.

“I really got it going for a while and only started to get nervous on 17. Normally I start steering it long before then.

“It was great fun. I really enjoyed it.”

Jensen is joined atop the leaderboard by Scotland’s Paul Moultrie (Royal Troon) – who has carded a one-under-par 67 on both days so far.

Moultrie said: “I played reasonably steadily today apart from a double bogey on the eighth and I’m happy to have played the last eight holes in three under par.

“I’m very much looking forward to the final round tomorrow.

“I’m just going to try to go through my process and play good golf. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.

“To win the title would be great, but there’s still a lot of golf to be played. As we all know, you can’t control what happens in golf, you can only do your best.”

Jensen and Moultrie are a single shot ahead of Scotland’s Stewart Henderson (Hamilton) and England’s Tim Seaton (Grimsby).

Meanwhile, English Senior Men’s champion Stephen Kellock (Sunningdale) starts the day in a tie for fifth place alongside compatriot Tim Price and Scotland’s Nick Robson (Royal Aberdeen) on level-par 136.

First round leader David Logie (Dun Whinny) opened with a five-under-par 63, but needed 11 shots more to complete a second round 74 and that was enough to see him fall into a share of eighth place one shot further adrift.

Logie was joined on one-over par-137 by fellow Scot Maurice Lindsay (Grange) and by Englishmen Trevor Foster (Pleasington) and Stuart Brown (Castle Eden).

Defending champion Graham Bell (Downfield) was forced to withdraw with a back injury with 69 players ending Thursday above the cut line and making it through to today’s finale.