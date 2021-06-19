GALLERY – Images from the 126th Amateur Championship at Nairn Golf Club

The most stunning comeback in 126 years of the Amateur Championships played out in the final on Saturday at Nairn Golf Club.

St Andrews-based Englishman Laird Shepherd rallied from eight holes down against Monty Scowsill (Woodbridge) at the 17th to stage a remarkable recovery.

In the afternoon’s play, he stormed back to heap pressure on his opponent, but was still four holes behind with only four remaining.

He kept winning the holes that he needed to and the drama spilled on to the play-off holes where Shepherd clinched victory on hole 38.

Shepherd described his painful time ahead of these Championships afterwards.

Magical moments in a week of drama in Nairn

Throughout the last six days, Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the big moments as local lad Calum Scott, 17, made his mark too.

On his home course, he progressed all the way to yesterday’s quarter-finals when he was edged out by James Ashfield from Wales.

There was also a new course record set on Tuesday as Kilmacolm’s Matthew Clark went round on a 62.

Here are a selection of our exclusive photographs from the Championship –