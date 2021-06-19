Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
GALLERY – Images from the 126th Amateur Championship at Nairn Golf Club

By Paul Chalk
June 19, 2021, 9:02 pm Updated: June 20, 2021, 5:28 pm
© Supplied by Sandy McCookThe moment on the 38th hole when Laird Shepherd, right, became the Amateur Championship winner. Picture by Sandy McCook
The moment on the 38th hole when Laird Shepherd, right, became the Amateur Championship winner. Picture by Sandy McCook

The most stunning comeback in 126 years of the Amateur Championships played out in the final on Saturday at Nairn Golf Club.

St Andrews-based Englishman Laird Shepherd rallied from eight holes down against Monty Scowsill (Woodbridge) at the 17th to stage a remarkable recovery.

In the afternoon’s play, he stormed back to heap pressure on his opponent, but was still four holes behind with only four remaining.

He kept winning the holes that he needed to and the drama spilled on to the play-off holes where Shepherd clinched victory on hole 38.

Shepherd described his painful time ahead of these Championships afterwards.

Magical moments in a week of drama in Nairn

Throughout the last six days, Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the big moments as local lad Calum Scott, 17, made his mark too.

On his home course, he progressed all the way to yesterday’s quarter-finals when he was edged out by James Ashfield from Wales.

There was also a new course record set on Tuesday as Kilmacolm’s Matthew Clark went round on a 62.

Here are a selection of our exclusive photographs from the Championship –

© Supplied by Sandy McCook Champion Laird Shepherd with staff from Nairn Golf Club.
© Supplied by Sandy McCook Laird Shepherd gets his hands on the Amateur Championship trophy after his stunning comeback triumph.
© Supplied by Sandy McCook Amateur champion Laird Shepherd can't believe he's come back from eight holes down to win the final.. Nairn Golf Club. Supplied by Sandy McCook Date; 19/06/2021
© Supplied by Sandy McCook Laird Shepherd is congratulated by Monty Scowsill at the end of an epic final.
© DCT Media Monty Scowsill was sensational in the morning of the final, racking up a seven-hole midway advantage.
© DCT Media The trophy was in sight for Monty Scowsill and Laird Shepherd in Saturday's final at Nairn Golf Club.
© DCT Media A putt and then the celebrations on the 19th hole as Calum Scott of Nairn beats Harley Smith, of The Rayleigh Club, in Thursday's third round tie.
© DCT Media The gallery following the Calum Scott quarter-final make their way down the 14th fairway.
© DCT Media Calum Scott drives on the 13th during his quarter-final against James Ashfield.
© DCT Media A disappointed Calum Scott on the 17th green after losing his last eight match to James Ashfield.
© DCT Media Calum Scott chips from a bunker on to the 14th green in his quarter-final loss to James Ashfield.
© DCT Media DCT Media Calum Scott closely misses a putt on the 18th to square the match and go to the 19th hole against Iceland's Hlynur Bergsson.
© DCT Media Calum Scott can only watch as James Ashfield comes out of the bunker in one on the eighth.
© DCT Media Calum Scott putts on the expansive 14th green.
© DCT Media DCT Media Calum Scott wins on the 19th and is congratulated by Hlynur Bergsson after winning in the second round.
© DCT Media DCT Media Hlynur Bergsson of Iceland.
© DCT Media DCT Media Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
© DCT Media Calum Scott on the sixth tee on the way to victory over Harley Smith.
© DCT Media DCT Media John Paterson, of New Club St Andrews, reached the quarter-finals.
© DCT Media Darren Howie, of Peebles, drives up the 13th. He reached the first round of the match play before losing to Haider Hussain (The Kendleshire).
© PRESS AND JOURNAL Kilmacolm's Matthew Clark crashed home a course record 62 on Tuesday to top the stroke play scoreboard. He bowed out the next day against England's Mason Essam.
© DCT Media Nairn's Fraser Fotheringham just missed the cut by three shots after two days of stroke play action.
© DCT Media Nairn's Fraser Fotheringham on the first green.
© DCT Media Gregor Graham, of Blairgowrie, in the bunker at the 17th. He just missed Tuesday's cut by three shots.
© DCT Media Some of the earlier players tee off on the first.
© DCT Media Jack Broun, of Turnberry, contemplates wet feet after his tee shot from the first landed in the waves of Nairn Beach in the stroke play section.
© DCT Media Hold on to your hat as the wind whips across the course.

