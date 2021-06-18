Calum Scott insists excelling in the Amateur Championship limelight can only inspire him as he sets his sights on future golfing success.

The 17-year-old has been the talk of the town at Nairn as his host club welcomed many of the best amateur golfers.

He is the younger brother of Sandy, who has a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) ranking of seven.

The 22-year-old had to withdraw on the eve of the competition due to a wrist injury, instantly putting Calum into focus, alongside clubmate Fraser Fotheringham, who just missed out on the match-play stages by Tuesday night.

Young Scott coasted through the strokeplay sections on Monday and Tuesday then defeated Iceland’s Hlynur Bergsson (Iceland) and Harley Smith (The Rayleigh Club) in two 19th hole victories on Thursday.

He fell short in today’s quarter-finals as Welsh contender James Ashfield ran out a 2&1 victor.

Luck ran out and winds stayed away as Scott lost out

Fierce winds, which had featured often this week, were absent this time, as was any luck as Scott sought to reach the afternoon’s semis.

He said: “I felt I played pretty well and just got a bit unlucky with some lies and found a few bunkers. A lot of things just didn’t go my way, but I thought I played pretty solid.

“The weather was actually too good. I was hoping that it was going to be windy but I played well.

“I was always fighting to the end, but fair play to James, he played well.”

Pride at reaching Friday’s last eight

He added: “I felt I had to play well all week and I maybe got a bit unlucky with the draw at times, but overall I’m really happy with how far I made it.

“To achieve that, especially at my home club, is cool.”

Memories to cherish after week in the sun

The members-only crowd encouraged him every step of the way and there’s a genuine sense of pride in how well Scott played on home soil.

He explained: “This has got to be the biggest week for me in golf. I can take some great memories away from here forever.

“I feel like I kept learning each day. Even now, there are elements from each game that I can learn from.”

America calling for Scott this summer

He’s following Sandy’s exact same path to America in a couple of months, with his education in the sport advancing at the Texas Tech University.

The grounded, yet talented, teen said: “I am off to Texas in August. I will learn so much more over there and it will hopefully not be as windy as it has been here overall this week.

“I expect nicer weather and I am sure this week will prepare me for that. There will be a lot of strokeplay and matchplay.

“I’m hoping to do really well over in the States. Hopefully I can make a profile for myself and rise in the WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) rankings.

“I want make some big teams, like the Walker Cup, maybe Junior Ryder Cup this year too. These are targets of mine, so it’s still all to play for.

“I know now that I can compete against players of a high standard. These championships have given me more belief and I certainly have the hunger to do it. It’s about picking yourself up to go again.”

Paterson bows out in last eight too

It wasn’t to be for the other Scottish contender today, either.

John Paterson (New Club St Andrews) was on the end of a 3&2 defeat against Monty Scowsill (Woodbridge).

Tomorrow’s all-English final will be between Scowsill and Laird Shepherd.

After two close semi-finals, Scowsill defeated Ashfield by two holes and there was a one-hole victory for Shepherd (Rye) against fancied Jack Dyer.

The action, which starts at 8.30am, will air live on The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org.

The champion will gain entry to The Open Championship, the US Open and, by tradition, the Masters Tournament as well as a place on a European Tour event.

John Paterson on the fifth tee.