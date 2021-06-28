Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after being informed he was a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Oban golfer, 24, announced the news on his Twitter account on Monday evening.

“Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from the Irish Open this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from the US Open last week,” MacIntyre posted.

“We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and (I) wish whoever tested positive a safe a speedy recovery.”

Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from @DDFIrishOpen this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from #UsOpen last week. We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and wish whoever tested positive a safe a speedy recovery 🙏 — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) June 28, 2021

This year’s Irish Open takes place at the Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland.

It begins on Thursday and there are nine Scots in the field: Stephen Gallacher, David Law, Richie Ramsay, Scott Jamieson, David Drysdale, Grant Forrest, Marc Warren, Calum Hill and Connor Syme.

American John Catlin is the defending champion after his victory at Galgorm Castle last year.