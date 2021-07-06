abrdn Scottish Open: Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele adjust to tighter controls of European Tour bubble

Collin Morikawa watches the sunrise – jet-lag has an assist on that – while Xander Schauffele has brought a library with him.

The Americans at the abrdn Scottish Open are okay with the stricter regulations and are finding ways to keep themselves occupied.

Covid restrictions have lapsed in many areas in the States but the European Tour – and the R&A next week at the Open – are sticking to strict bubbles.

The digs are okay, as the top names have a room at the large and luxurious Renaissance club dormie house. There’s a couple of football matches to watch this week in the evening.

‘I haven’t felt any safer anywhere’

It’s not so bad, agreed Morikawa, although the 2020 PGA champion’s first trip to Europe – and a 25 degree drop in temperature from his Las Vegas base – would have had plenty of “exploring and sight-seeing” in normal times, he said.

“I think the entire year since we’ve returned to golf, I really haven’t felt any safer anywhere compared to when you’re inside the bubble,” he said. “You feel comfortable and able to just go out and play golf.

“The European Tour, all the tours around the world have done an amazing job. They have made it easy for us to get tested, show up, feel comfortable. I understand they are watching our safety outside.

“In the US, things are getting back to pretty normal these days. So when you do make a trip out here and you have to stay in a bubble again, it’s an adjustment. It’s something we haven’t been used to over the past few months.”

‘Bob is going to have loads of fans out here’

Morikawa has enjoyed catching up with childhood friends who play on the European Tour like Sam Horsfield and Sean Crocker, and plays with Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who he befriended when they were on opposite sides in the Walker Cup in 2017.

“That will be fun, there were good memories for both of us that week,” he added. “I’m sure Bob is going to loads of fans out here and that’s going to be a great experience.

“When you’re in the US, you don’t really get a home crowd advantage. I haven’t played any Presidents Cups or Ryder Cups where they are rooting for you, rooting for the country.

“It’s exciting because it shows the love for the sport. You see what’s going on in the Euros right now. It makes it just a little more exciting.

“They bring that energy and they bring that life, and I know they are going to bring it out here, for sure.”

Honeymoon postponed for Xander

Schauffele is actually forgoing his honeymoon for this, sharing his accommodation with his caddie. Wife Maya, who he married on June 26, has stayed home.

“No offense to anyone here but I would not choose a place that rains so much to take my honeymoon,” he said.

“It is different. It’s definitely a tight-knit bubble. But I brought a few extra books for myself to read, so I’ve been taking the downtime as a positive.

“I did the Playstation thing during quarantine, during the COVID time. Not that it’s the wrong thing to do; I’m not much of a reader, but I’m trying to force my way into it.”

‘I hope it’s playing as hard as possible’

Schauffele went close in the Open at Carnoustie in 2018, which was his first experience of European golf, although he find The Renaissance more American-style.

“The greens are what makes it more of an American-style links, they are very dramatic in undulation and slope,” he said.

“I think the course is awesome, it’s fun. I hope it’s playing as hard as possible. I’ve seen in years past that 22-under has won and the last year, Aaron (Rai) won at 11-under.

“So I think the weather plays a big part in how difficult it will play.”