abrdn Scottish Open: Robert MacIntyre full of admiration for ‘brilliant’ Lee Westwood on first day at The Renaissance

Robert MacIntyre’s not so big for his boots these days that he can’t learn and admire, and the young Scot was full of it for playing partner Lee Westwood at the abrdn Scottish Open.

MacIntyre’s opening three-under 69 was “pretty much the way I play this golf course” he conceded afterwards, and it left him five back of surprise leader Jack Senior. But watching Westwood plot his way around a course the Englishman knows just as well as any Scot was an education.

The 48-year-old, who is trying to pace himself with his return to form and prominence post-lockdown, came in with a six-under 65 but it was a masterclass in pure execution, said MacIntyre.

‘He makes the game look so simple’

“Lee is brilliant, he makes the game look so simple,” said the Scot. “I go for daft pins, he’s never going to go for daft pins.

“That’s where me and my caddie Mike (Thomson) have to learn.”

The 15th, which the group played as their sixth hole – MacIntyre started birdie-birdie – was a real case in point, continued Bob.

“I have gone right at the pin on the 15th and three-putted, because I left myself on the wrong side of it.

“Lee’s not even looking at the pin. He’s looking three yards right of it and even if he pushes it he’s always got a two putt from there.

“That’s a little thing I need to learn. I’m glad I made birdies playing with him this time, because it’s been a struggle the last couple of times I’ve played with him.”

‘I hung in there’

The Renaissance is a tricky one for Bob, as there’s a couple of holes he struggles with.

“It’s never easy for me. Those same ones,” he said ruefully. “But I hung in there. I knew the chances coming in. The par five I didn’t take advantage of, but I stuck to my guns. Overall I thought I played well.

“My problem is not being patient. I attack too many pins and then leave myself tricky putts.”

But he played with a wide smile on his face, delighted to see the 5000-odd fans allowed back into Scottish Open golf again.

“I chipped in on my last hole, and those are the moments you enjoy with fans. That’s why you play golf, especially Scottish Opens.

“Every single person in that crowd was with me when it went in. To get that reaction, it’s why I play the way I play. You get a buzz from it and I got a buzz there.

“It’s been tough to try and get momentum this last while. You have to hear claps. On my last hole, I thought I hit a perfect four iron and there were no claps. I’m thinking: I’m in trouble.

“It was just over the green, in fact. Lee hits a good one and the crowd is cheering, it boosts you up. You walk up the fairway with the chin right up.”

‘I was never under any stress’

Westwood used the facilities at Renaissance a lot when he stayed in Edinburgh, so he’s better versed with the course than most, and his vast experience helps a bit, too.

“I think the longest par putt I holed was two feet, which shows I was never under any stress,” he said. “I gave myself a lot of birdie chances, did everything well in fact.

“Today is not typical of golf here. It was pretty much hit it, find it, hit it again – you didn’t have to use your brain too much or get creative. It was a good day for scoring.”

He doesn’t want any typical days for The Renaissance, though.

“A week like this is probably ideal for going into next week. When you play before a major you don’t want to be battered around too much.

“It can affect you mentally and affect your swing if you’re trying to hit silly shots in 30mph winds. With regard to prepping for the Open this is perfect.”

‘Soon as we can open up safely, the better’

Westwood also felt the effect of having fans back, although like MacIntyre he’s seen crowds at many of the events in the US.

“It was great to see people back enjoying themselves,” he added. “When Robert chipped in on the last hole so there was a nice cheer there. It’s good to see people get back to a bit of normality.

“It’s great for the lads on the European Tour to have people back to get that sense of a crowd and the feedback from them. As soon as we can completely open up safely, the better.”

He believes that if he’s in position to win on Sunday, he has a great chance of repeating his Scottish Open win at Loch Lomond dating from – gulp – 1998.

“I was a good finisher then and I feel I’m a good finisher now,” he said. “It’s easy on a Sunday to look too far into the future. That is the time to stay in the present, be mentally strong and rely on your processes.

“You have to stick to your routines. When I watch final rounds on TV on a Sunday I can spot people getting nervous – they take too long or they don’t take long enough.

“They get out of their routine. Sunday is the day to be robotic and regimented.”