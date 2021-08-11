Women’s Scottish Open: Gemma Dryburgh tries to turn Rose Series success into home triumph

Gemma Dryburgh is the beneficiary of one of the home invitations to play in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and she’s absolutely determined to make the most of it.

The Aberdonian has successfully used the Rose Ladies Series events set up by the former US Open champion to help build her pro career on the LPGA Tour, and now she wants to make an impact on home soil.

‘Amazing’ momentum from three wins

“It’s been amazing for me,” she said of the Rose Series, where she’s won three times in the space of a year. “Last year it gave me momentum into the LPGA and helped me get by best finish there last year.

“It shows it doesn’t really matter where you do it. It’s the same feeling, you get those nerves on the tee and on the putts as well. It’s always great to get the job done.

“It would mean so much to play well at home. I won on the Rose Series again two weeks ago and hopefully I can bring that momentum like I did last year.”

The Rose Series filled a big gap in the schedules. The women’s game isn’t exactly well-served for mini-tours for developing players to move forward toward the main tours.

“They’re fantastic opportunities for girls that can’t quite get in to LPGA or LET events. They can get that experience and play against really good players, and on really good courses,” added Gemma.

“It would be great to see them continue. I’m not sure what capacity it will be next year but I’d love to play more.”

‘A really good mix of holes’

The win at Royal Birkdale last month got her into final qualifying for next week’s Women’s Open. But she’s focused on this week first and the first trip to the new venue, Dumbarnie Links on the south coast of Fife.

“I had seen it on social media before, when it opened for the first time,” she said. “Just fantastic views over the Firth of Forth, and a really good mix of holes.

“I think 10 is a 470-par 4, which will be pretty tough, but the next hole is just 314, a short par 4. And they might move a few up so we can drive the green on a couple more of the par 4s.

“It’s in really in good nick, as well, especially for being only 18 months old or so. So I really like it.”

New trophy for leading Scot

The Scots in the field at Dumbarnie will be battling for a new trophy gifted by the sponsors in honour of the late Scottish journalist Jock MacVicar, who covered the game in Scotland for half a century and died earlier this year.

A similar-style trophy was played for at the men’s Scottish Open last month, and won by Aberdeen’s Richie Ramsay.

“It just adds brings an extra little snippet to it,” said Gemma. “It will be good to win that but also to have a little tournament inside a tournament against the other Scots girls, and see who can get it.”