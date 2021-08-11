Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

Women’s Scottish Open: Two co-sanctioned Scottish Opens ‘very special and unique’

By Steve Scott
August 11, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 4:53 pm
L to R tournament director Ross Hallett, VisitScotland's Paul Bush, Dr Prin Singhanart of Trust Golf and Dumbarnie Links' David Scott.
Last week’s announcement of the co-sanctioning the men’s Scottish Open was “an historic moment”, but the Scottish Women’s Open has already blazed that trail.

Paul Bush, director of events for VisitScotland, has been closely involved in decision to make next year’s Genesis Scottish Open a jointly sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

But, he pointed out, the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, staged this week at Dumbarnie Links in Fife, has been co-sanctioned between the women’s US and European Tours successfully for several years.

‘The two premier event dates on the calendar’

“We have now got the two premier event dates on the calendar, I think, in world golf,” he said.

“This is the only country in the world that has a co-sanctioned events in the LET/LPGA and the European Tour/PGA Tour. We are also the only country in the world to have a men’s and women’s Open event before majors. So I think that’s pretty special.

“Last week was an historic moment for Scottish golf and I don’t think we should underestimate what happened.

“But I think it’s equally important to have this event this week and that event on the same pedestal. I think they are equally as important.

“They are equally as prestigious and we have the best golfers in the world at the events now. No other country can say that.

“You know, we are very proud of that. It’s taken a long time for us to get to that position.”

‘Scotland have been in for the long haul’

New sponsor Trust Golf, the brainchild of Thailand’s Dr Prin Singhanart, have come on board with the full support of the Scottish Government.

“The fact that the Scottish government have offered that long-term support, it’s quite unique,” said Bush.

“You see many countries in the world that come and go. Scotland have been in for the long haul, and I hope will remain in for the long haul, as well.”

The new backer admitted to being “overwhelmed and overjoyed” with the event this week.

“I can’t be any happier I think in my entire career here,” said Dr Prin, a physicist and technology innovator. “It’s simply stunning with the golf course.

“During the Covid pandemic, I would say that it has to be the great support also from the government, the golf course and the event managers. All three elements are very important, and to all I would say I cannot thank you or be grateful enough.”

