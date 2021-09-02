New blueprint for Scottish golf tourism to be unveiled this autumn

An ambitious new Scottish golf tourism and visitor strategy is due to be unveiled at the start of November.

It aims to place a focus on destination development, community engagement, education and health as the industry seeks to recover from the challenges of Covid-19.

Led by the Scottish Golf Tourism Development Group (SGTDG), in consultation with the entire golf tourism industry, the new strategy will help shape the future of the industry from 2021-30.

It is a hugely important time for the tourism industry in Scotland as it emerges from Covid-19 and builds for a brighter future.” Ivan McKee, tourism minister

The SGTDG secured funding from the Scottish Government for the plan, which is being developed by strategic marketing agency platform77 and will be based around the findings from a wide-ranging questionnaire circulated to the extended golf tourism industry and related sectors across the country.

Wider focus

In addition to concentrating on the recognised golfing tourist, the strategy intends to have a wider visitor-golfer focus – given their importance to the majority of golf courses and businesses at all levels – and how stakeholders can effectively engage with them to positively impact their organisation.

It aims to build on Scotland’s position and global reputation as a world-class golf destination, and ensure the benefits are felt in every golf visitor-related business nationwide.

The strategy is also intended to deliver in key areas such as community engagement, developing opportunities for young people, improving health and wellbeing, skills development and delivering collaborative projects with key partners – with a focus on the short, medium and long-term priorities.

The previous Scottish golf tourism strategy was delivered between 2013-2020.

Home of golf

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “It is a hugely important time for the tourism industry in Scotland as it emerges from Covid-19 and builds for a brighter future.

“Scotland is the home of golf and this strategy will help to shape the future of the entire golfing sector in addition to providing a range of community, educational and, of course, sporting benefits.”

Region’s golf courses bounce back as people head for the great outdoors

Golf tourism expert explains route back for industry in Scotland after coronavirus