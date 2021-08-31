Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

Ryder Cup dream is still alive, vows Robert MacIntyre

By Steve Scott
August 31, 2021, 12:08 pm
Robert MacIntyre still believes he can automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team.
Robert MacIntyre still believes he can automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team.

Robert MacIntyre says his Ryder Cup dream is still on – all it will take is one great week at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week.

The Scot missed two cuts chasing a PGA Tour card on the Korn Ferry Tour in the US this last fortnight, and has returned home to take a break.

But he believes he’s one of 12 players who can snag an automatic qualifying place and not even bother captain Padraig Harrington for a wildcard pick if he wins the tour flagship, the last qualifying event.

‘I’ll be an automatic pick if I win Wentworth’

Robert MacIntyre’s performances at the Open and the Masters thrust him into contention.

“I’ll be an automatic pick if I win Wentworth, that’s pretty certain,” he said on returning to home base in Oban. “My golf game last week was brilliant but mentally I wasn’t at the races. I know now when the engine’s running low and when I need to take a break.

“The race hasn’t run, until Padraig tells us the team I’ve got as much chance as most of the guys. I can still achieve everything that I tried to achieve in the last year with one great week at Wentworth.”

His target is still to make the team to play the USA at Whistling Straits.

“The Ryder Cup is not over,” he stressed. “The dream’s still there, I’ve got one event. There are guys who’ve played these last few weeks in Europe and are playing well, but I can pass them all in one big finish at Wentworth, and that’s the target.

“The way I play golf, I take the bull by the horns and go for it. If I’m in with a chance on Sunday, it’s reins off and let’s go.”

‘Mentally we got to the point I needed a break’

MacIntyre added that a week back in Oban was absolutely necessary, for mental relaxation.

“Physically I’m fine, in as good a shape as I’ve been in a long time,” he said. “Mentally we got to the point where I realised I needed a break – I’d had just one week off since the Scottish Open.

“But I was out there trying to achieve something. So I just kept going and going because I was so close to it. I have to realise my mental health’s more important than my golf.”

He still believes he made the right choice to stay in the US rather than come back to Europe.

“I try not to look back and regret things,” he said. “I did the right thing to try and achieve a PGA Tour card.

“The way we looked at it, if I came back to Europe and played well, I’m might get the Ryder Cup team. But if I played well in Korn Ferry I was going to get my card and maybe the Ryder Cup as well.

‘We planned it for a reason’

“The first week (on the Korn Ferry Tour) in Boise was as strong a field as the Czech Masters. We planned it for a reason.

“The performances haven’t been great the last while but it’s only four weeks ago I was top 20 in a WGC event.

“We get to Wentworth with everyone playing well, there’s going to be guys with pressure on them because they’re expected to be in that team, then there’s guys like me.

“I expect myself to play well at Wentworth, it’s about putting in the work, the preparation time at home and then letting it happen.”

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Padraig Harrington will go for the old guard rather than the young bucks with his wildcards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal