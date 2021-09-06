Stephen Gallacher insists delayed Ryder Cup will be worth the wait

It is happening 12 months later than planned but the wait is almost over for the Ryder Cup.

Europe versus the United States, in a hostile atmosphere in front of a rabid partisan crowd on September 24. It does not get much more intense.

Had the match taken place last year the likelihood of spectators being at Whistling Straits is slim. The world was deep in the fight against Covid in 2020 with all the efforts focused on finding a global vaccine.

The match could have gone ahead but with little or no fans in attendance. That’s why the decision was taken to delay the match by a year.

One man who knows what it feels like to be in the heat of battle in front of thousands is Press and Journal columnist Stephen Gallacher.

The notion of playing in the match without an audience is one which he finds unfathomable.

Gallacher said: “It’s not the Ryder Cup without the fans and it has 100% been the right decision to delay the match for a year.

“They make the event what it is. You know going into your match the crowd is going to be passionate either for you or against you and the atmosphere is unlike anything else you face in your career.

“When I played in the match at Gleneagles seven years ago the crowd was right behind me and willing me on after every shot I played.

“You are used to applause and having the people watch you play your shots but the passion from the sidelines at the Ryder Cup is something else completely.

“The fans have to be there. Without them it would feel like an exhibition match. You need that pressure, the butterflies in your stomach that playing in front of a partisan crowd brings.

“I’m sure if you ask any of the players taking part they would say the same thing.”

Europe will relish underdogs tag

Gallacher’s Ryder Cup participation was extra special as he was able to fly the flag for Scotland on home soil at Gleneagles.

Padraig Harrington and his players will have no such comfort when they play the Wisconsin course.

For Europe, the match will be contested firmly behind enemy lines with the European fans significantly outnumbered in the estimated 45,000 in attendance each day.

Gallacher, however, expects the team to rise to the occasion.

He said: “Having home advantage is fantastic but there is something special about going across to the United States and beating them on their own patch.

“Gleneagles in 2014 was an experience which I’ll never forget and for the players new and old taking part at Whistling Straits I am sure it will be no different.

“I’m fascinated by the different approaches from the two teams with Europe having three captain’s picks compared to Steve Stricker’s six.

“Europe will have nine players who have had a strong season. The US might have that too but having as many as six has certainly given the home team captain plenty to think about.

“Looking at the top 10 in the world rankings right now you would think it favours the Americans but we’ve seen this scenario before. Europe will show no fear over there and I’d never bet against them to upset the odds and retain the cup.”