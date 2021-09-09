GALLERY: Celebrities out in force at Royal Aberdeen in build-up to Paul Lawrie-hosted Scottish Senior Open

Cross-sector approach vital to wind turbine blade recycling, report finds A cross-sector approach to wind turbine blade recycling could lead to the UK becoming a global leader in the field.

Shell weighing up ‘jab or job’ policy for employees: Reports Energy giant Shell is considering making vaccines mandatory for certain workers, including those working offshore, according to news reports.

Report – Scottish content in wind projects in rest of UK less than 1% A new report has set out the distinct lack of Scottish content in wind developments in the rest of the UK.