Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

David Morland IV leads by one at Royal Aberdeen heading into final round of Scottish Senior Open

By Danny Law
September 11, 2021, 9:31 pm
David Morland IV takes a one-stroke lead into the final round at Royal Aberdeen.
David Morland IV takes a one-stroke lead into the final round at Royal Aberdeen.

David Morland IV will go in search of his maiden Legends Tour title when he takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie.

The Canadian added a two under par round of 69 to his opening round of 68 to reach five under par, one stroke clear of Englishman Peter Baker, Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez and Scotland’s Gary Orr, who share second place on four under par.

There was a delay of more than two-and-a-half hours at the start of the day due to heavy rain and fog and, although play was able to resume, the early groups had to battle the conditions to post a score.

“I got off to a little bit of a slow start but with the weather, the first couple of holes were when we had the downpour and we were wondering if it was ever going to end but then it cleared and got a little windier,” he said.

“The front nine played a little tougher into the wind and then it switched to more of a crosswind on the back nine.

“It played a little bit easier than the front side. We didn’t come to Scotland for calm conditions. It definitely played a little bit harder today and this is the way links is supposed to be played.”

The 2020 Qualifying School graduate has three professional wins to his name and will tomorrow have to keep a chasing pack at bay to earn his first victory in Europe.

“I’m going to have to go low,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of good players crawling behind me but I’m just going to go out, play 18 holes, shoot as low as I can and add them up when I get done.

“I’ve won from being in front and from behind so I’ve done it both ways. You just try to get yourself in contention with nine holes to go, give yourself a chance to win.

“It’s been quite the journey. I finished second in France last week, flew back to St Louis on Monday to try to qualify for the Champions Tour, shot 68, missed by one, hopped on a plane at five o’clock to fly back here on Tuesday afternoon.”

Last week’s winner Thomas Levet, England’s DJ Russell, Austria’s Markus Brier and Sweden’s Joakim Haeggman share fifth place on three under par, while English duo Jim Payne and Jonathan Lomas, South Africa’s James Kingston and tournament host Paul Lawrie are a shot further back in a tie for ninth place.

The final round of the Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie will get under way at 7:30am local time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal