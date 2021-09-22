Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryder Cup 2021: Bernd Wiesberger is among long-time friends, the US team seem to be forcing it

By Steve Scott
September 22, 2021, 4:01 pm
Bernd Wiesberger is among long-time friends on his Ryder Cup debut.
The difference in culture between the US and European teams appears fairly stark by the evidence of the first couple of days at Whistling Straits.

The Europeans appear to be loose and relaxed – almost like they’re on a boy’s weekend. The team photo broke down in a fit of the giggles on Tuesday, and the team room banter had been pretty much the same.

Few convinced by ‘buddy’ video

In the US, things are quite different. There was a staged and awkward video released on twitter purporting to illustrate Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were best buddies now, and few were convinced.

You’d think playing team golf every year – The Presidents Cup if not the Ryder – the US would really have this collective thing together by now.

There are close friends on the US team – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been close since childhood. Spieth pointed out that, ten of the American team – Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau are the exceptions – have basically known each other since schooldays.

But then Patrick Cantlay suggested that, as week-to-week rivals, they don’t really connect at all.

‘There’s no way I would have spent the time’

“This week is great for just seeing those people with their guard down,” said the debutant. “We see them all the time, but we don’t necessarily have a real conversation with them because we’re all so busy doing our own things.

“If we were at a regular tournament, there’s no way I would have spent the time or gone out of my way to invest in a relationship with one of the other guys that I was playing against.

“Now they’re on my team and it might help me in my golf to get along with, say Xander (Schauffele). I realize that I really liked him as a person and we’ve become great friends. That would be probably the best thing about weeks like this.”

For the Europeans, the collective unit is not a forced thing dependent on this week alone. The players may be rivals week-to-week but they’re still friends, they socialise together other than in the Ryder Cup team room.

‘Everyone has a long-standing connection’

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger is entirely new to the team room, but he knows he’s among long-time friends.

“I think the whole European team knows each other very well,” said the final automatic qualifier. “We’ve played a lot of golf together. I think everyone in this team room has a longstanding connection with each other.

“I feel like Ian (Poulter) and myself are very similar in character. We have good banter and good fun on and off the golf course.

“You can imagine it’s always quite entertaining when you’re standing on the golf course with Ian. Regardless if it’s the Ryder Cup or whenever.”

The numbering of the European Ryder Cup players – Wiesberger, as the last qualifier, is 164 – is another thing that has bonded them, he added.

“I’m very, very proud to have that number for life,” he said. “Everybody is buzzing. There’s the  individual aspect of the game, but this week we all come together as 12, yet everybody has their number and nobody can ever take it from them.

“I’m forever going to be 164, and it’s going to be amazing. The guys really loved it, and it brings a great theme, I think, to the whole week for us.”

 

