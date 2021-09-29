Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunhill Links: Shane Lowry wants to win ‘a different way’ in Rome after wife verbally abused at Ryder Cup

By Steve Scott
September 29, 2021, 11:28 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 12:51 pm
Shane Lowry's Ryder Cup debut was marred by fans targeting his wife.

Shane Lowry wants to “win in a different way” when the Ryder Cup is in Rome in 2023 – with no booing and definitely no abuse to players’ families.

The former Open champion’s wife Wendy was among those who were verbally abused by some of the crowd at Whistling Straits last week, and the Irishman admitted that the fans were a factor in the Europeans’ performance.

‘I knew it was going to happen’

“I didn’t think it was that bad until I asked my wife what it was like for her, and they got dog’s abuse coming around as well,” he said. “It’s not very nice for them to have to listen to that. But that’s a small percentage of the crowd.

“I finished my match on 16 on Sunday and I was walking back down to and follow the other groups and I got a huge ovation off the crowd and in the grandstand on 16, that was pretty cool. And I thought I got on well with the crowd last week as best I could.

“I knew it was going to happen. I said it to my wife at the start of the week. And I warned my Dad not to get involved with anyone. It’s just the way it is.

“They are obviously a home crowd and they are going to be partisan. But some of the stuff is not very nice.

“Some people are idiots, especially when they drink. Nobody turns into a genius drinking, do they? Especially if you were out in the afternoon matches, it was loud.”

‘You don’t even get a ripple of applause’

While he could brush off the insults, the Ryder Cup debutant found it was still a difficult environment to play in.

“As a team it was hard for us to perform our best,” he continued. “No matter what you say, you stand up and you hit a 3-iron into ten feet from 250 yards and you don’t even get a ripple of applause. You almost get booed for it.

“Bethpage (the next US host course) in 2025 is going to be horrendous. But it will be a great chance to shut them up. That’s the way I see it. There is nothing better than holing a 20-footer and turning around to see them all standing there dead silent. That’s amazing.

“Look, it is what it is. I don’t think it’s going to be like that in Rome. We will obviously have the home support, but we’ll be hopefully winning a bit of a different way.”

‘I love playing here’

Lowry doesn’t quite know how he’ll react to the fatigue from last week’s effort, but he wasn’t missing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.

“I can’t quite believe I’m playing at 9am at Carnoustie tomorrow,” he laughed. “It feels more like a Tuesday than a Wednesday.

“I’m here this year to play with Gerry (McManus, son of JP) and have a good time. My dad and his friends always come over. It’s a week that I do love, and I love playing here.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little bit of a comedown from last week. Be interesting to see how it goes. But look, I’ll just go out play my best and see what happens.”

