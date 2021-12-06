Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: North-east clubs remain closed after hundreds of trees damaged during Storm Arwen

By Alan Brown
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Storm Arwen damage at Ellon McDonald Golf Club.
Storm Arwen damage at Ellon McDonald Golf Club.

North-east golf clubs are counting the cost of damage caused by Storm Arwen last week.

Ellon McDonald, Hazlehead, Portlethen, Edzell, Forfar, Newmachar and Westhill were among the courses affected after thousands of trees throughout the area were uprooted.

Some courses are still shut until the safety of golfers is assured.

Ellon captain Stewart MacLeod said: “There are more than 100 trees down in the McDonald Woods, which are in the centre of our back nine course.

“Although the majority are not impacting on our course, several trees are blocking access areas and forced us to close last week.

“The McDonald Woods and our back nine are managed by the club and Aberdeenshire Council and we are meeting this week to risk assess.

“Several trees did come down on our front nine, but the damage has been cleared by our greenstaff.”

David Fleming, captain of Portlethen, said: “Sadly, we’ve suffered considerable damage.

“I walked the course the following day and counted 40 to 50 trees down, but course manager Neil Sadler later accounted for 163 trees which were either down or damaged.

“We were fortunate to get the help of contractors to quickly make the course safe and we have 15 holes open, with the 12th, 13th and 14th still closed.”

More than 50 Newmachar members have been clearing debris on the Hawkshill course.

Newmachar greens convener David Forsyth said: “We’re thankful to our volunteers, who have been working at the 12 affected holes, and we are hoping to have the course open again by the end of the week.

“Fortunately, the Swailend course is still open for play.”

Two greens at Westhill were affected by adjacent falling trees.

Storm Arwen damage at Westhill Golf Club.

Captain Alan McCue said: “Most of our damage was done by falling trees. We estimate that about 200 trees have either fallen or will require removal.

“Large quantities of debris did land on some greens, although there has been no major impact on them.

“We were fortunate to have volunteers who helped the greenstaff tidy up in a bid to get the course playable again.”

Hazlehead courses closed until further notice

More than 150 fallen trees forced the closure of the two 18-hole Hazlehead courses.

The MacKenzie Championship and Hazlehead Pines are expected to be out of action until recovery work is undertaken.

A Golf Aberdeen sportsperson said: “There is a significant amount of clear-up work required.

“We would urge local walkers to be mindful of hanging trees that haven’t fully fallen but are damaged.”

Storm Arwen damage at Hazlehead.
Storm Arwen damage at Hazlehead.

Forfar was one of the severest hit with the course expected to be closed until next year.

Club manager John Rankin said: “Most of our holes have trees blown over on to fairways or greens.

“We estimate 300 to 400 trees are down or needing to be felled.

“We will need to heavy machinery after we receive a felling licence and insurer permission.

“The course will remain closed until 2022, which is obviously not ideal for member and visitor income.”

Edzell suffered major damage at the seventh, eighth and ninth holes, but later managed to have 14 holes open for play.

Recovery work is expected to take some time and the club is in discussions with a local contractor to assist.

Fraserburgh suffered damage to their lounge roof, which has since been repaired.

Graham grabs hole-in-one at Alliance event

Murcar Links member Graham Thom aced his tee-shot at the 164-yard 16th hole at Montrose during the North-east Alliance.

Graham used a six-iron when partnering Craibstone’s John Kennedy and Deeside pair Adrian Blake and Ian Jack.

Meanwhile, entries are being accepted for the Aberdeenshire Coast Links Championship next year.

The competition, from October 4-6, will be played at Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen and Trump International.

The cost of £469 includes bacon rolls and tea/coffee ahead of the first two venues and of a two-course prize-giving dinner at Trump International.

For more details, email Sean Coyle at sean@southportcoastchampionship.co.uk.

