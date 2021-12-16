Stephen Gallacher: Covid a Christmas present I didn’t want

An error occurred. Please try again.

Greetings from Covid Camp or as it is also know, the Gallacher household.

All four of us – myself, my wife Helen and our children Jack and Ellie, are isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

I’m pleased and relieved to be able to say I feel I’m on the mend after pretty horrible four days of fever, headaches and all-round lethargy.

What compounded it for me was the fact I had been dealing with a chest infection beforehand.

It made matters doubly bad for me and I’ve had to sleep sitting up which is not nice but I’ve improved to the tickly cough stage now and yesterday was the first day I felt like my usual self.

What has come as a shock after testing positive is finding out how many friends around us have also suffered the same fate.

I’ve heard of the odd case of someone I know but it didn’t really impact on me. However, it feels as if it is rife just now judging by the list I could write of friends and family who are isolating.

There isn’t a good time to catch this virus but right now is the least intrusive.

I was planning on hitting some balls and had a putting session scheduled in England which I’ve had to cancel.

But I’m pretty fortunate in that I don’t play again until January 11 so all being well I can make up the time lost between Christmas and New Year.

Due to the fact I’ve tested positive I have 90 days’ grace to compete in events but what I don’t know though is whether my fit to fly status will be impacted by the positive test.

I’m told it shouldn’t and if my test is negative for entry into Dubai then I’ll be able to start the season as planned.

My isolation officially ends on Sunday, just in time for the League Cup final at Hampden. If I feel well enough I’ll go watch Celtic play Hibs but I haven’t made firm plans at this stage.

Right now, I’m just grateful we’re on the road to recovery when others have not been so fortunate.

Please don’t expect too much of Tiger

He is telling anyone who will listen not to call it a comeback but Tiger Woods will be the headline act whether he likes or not as he makes his first appearance on a golf course in front of television cameras in a tournament this weekend.

He would not have expected anything less.

Tiger is doing all he can to keep expectations low by stating he is taking part in the PNC Championship on Saturday and Sunday as his son Charlie’s father.

He’s playing for fun as a dad supporting his son in a fun, relaxed event.

But we all know the ratings for his unofficial comeback are going to be huge and we’ll all be watching every shot he plays with interest. I can say that as I know I’ll be doing the same thing.

77 million views. Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧: 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨. 🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

But what I’d also say is just enjoy watching him play and don’t have unrealistic expectations on day one.

Golf is a game and while it’s fiercely competitive I enjoy the fact we get to see some fun events at this time of year. The father-son event this weekend is a case in point.

But we had another example on Sunday when Jason Kokrak and his partner Kevin Na won the QBE Shootout in Florida.

They came from three shots back to win the fourballs format with a combined 12-under par 60.

I enjoy watching the pros playing with a smile on their faces and having fun. The golf can still be pretty spectacular too as Na’s seven consecutive birdies on the final day proves.

We sometimes forget it’s supposed to be fun.

Gemma Dryburgh can look forward to 2022 with confidence

Could not be happier to say I have regained my full @LPGA tour status! Bring on 2022! pic.twitter.com/HBIBR0oX77 — Gemma Dryburgh (@gemmadryburgh) December 12, 2021

Congratulations to Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh on regaining her LPGA Tour card for 2022.

Q-School, regardless of which tour you are trying to win a card for, is rarely enjoyable. It’s a tense, nervy affair and with good reason – your livelihood is on the line.

It’s incredibly testing in terms of stamina and mentally which is evident by Dryburgh being the only Brit and just one of 11 Europeans to win their card.

For Dryburgh, who will have full privileges for the first time since 2018, it will be a huge weight of her mind.

She can look forward to 2022 with confidence after coming through the toughest of tests to win her card.