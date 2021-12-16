Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wind-swept La Manga course proves tricky for Scots on opening day of Ladies European Tour Q School

By Danny Law
December 16, 2021, 7:01 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 7:02 pm
Hannah McCook.
Jane Turner is the leading Scot after day one of the Ladies European Tour Q School Final Qualifier at a wind-swept La Manga.

France’s Yvie Chaucheprat posted a bogey-free opening round of four-under 67 on the North Course to lead by one shot.

The 22-year-old came through a pre-qualifier at La Manga Club last week finishing in a tie for 30th after playing four rounds.

She said: “I played as best as I could with the wind, it was a bit stronger than last week, so I’m happy with my day.

“I’m hoping for a bit less wind tomorrow, I just need to stay the same and keep on task, don’t go for a big score and play my best golf and play every shot 100%.”

England’s Meghan MacLaren sits in second place after a round of 70 (-3) on the South Course with Turner well-placed in tied sixth after a one-under 70 on the North Course.

The top 20 players will earn a card for the 2022 Ladies European Tour season with eight Scots among the 128 hopefuls.

Nethy Bridge’s Hannah McCook is tied 62nd on four-over after a round of 75 on the North Course.

Hazel MacGarvie is tied 28th on two over, while Clara Young and Rachael Taylor finished the day four over.

Heather Macrae (+5), Tara MacTaggart (+7) and Laura Beveridge (+9) will be looking to shoot low scores in the second round.

