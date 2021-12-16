Wind-swept La Manga course proves tricky for Scots on opening day of Ladies European Tour Q School

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jane Turner is the leading Scot after day one of the Ladies European Tour Q School Final Qualifier at a wind-swept La Manga.

France’s Yvie Chaucheprat posted a bogey-free opening round of four-under 67 on the North Course to lead by one shot.

The 22-year-old came through a pre-qualifier at La Manga Club last week finishing in a tie for 30th after playing four rounds.

She said: “I played as best as I could with the wind, it was a bit stronger than last week, so I’m happy with my day.

“I’m hoping for a bit less wind tomorrow, I just need to stay the same and keep on task, don’t go for a big score and play my best golf and play every shot 100%.”

Round 1 done ✅ See you tomorrow for day ✌️#RaiseOurGame | #LETQSchool pic.twitter.com/Jw0gkxzgNZ — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) December 16, 2021

England’s Meghan MacLaren sits in second place after a round of 70 (-3) on the South Course with Turner well-placed in tied sixth after a one-under 70 on the North Course.

The top 20 players will earn a card for the 2022 Ladies European Tour season with eight Scots among the 128 hopefuls.

Nethy Bridge’s Hannah McCook is tied 62nd on four-over after a round of 75 on the North Course.

Hazel MacGarvie is tied 28th on two over, while Clara Young and Rachael Taylor finished the day four over.

Heather Macrae (+5), Tara MacTaggart (+7) and Laura Beveridge (+9) will be looking to shoot low scores in the second round.