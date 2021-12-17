Hannah McCook moves up the leaderboard on day two of Ladies European Tour Q School

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nethy Bridge golfer Hannah McCook produced a promising second round in her bid to gain a Ladies European Tour card.

McCook moved up to tied 22nd at the Q School final qualifier in La Manga after following up her opening round of 75 on the North Course with a two-under 71 on the South Course.

The top 20 will earn cards on tour for the 2022 season.

England’s Meghan MacLaren carded a three-under 68 on the North Course to end the day with a one-shot lead.

The 27-year-old backed up her three-under round on day one with a similar round by rolling in five birdies and two bogeys to reach six under.

The two-time LET winner said:“It actually felt a bit trickier today not knowing that course.

“There are a few more interesting tee shots, and I didn’t feel quite as good with my game as I did yesterday, but I’m pleased with how I turned it into a good score.”

McCook is the joint leading Scot alongside Hazel Macgarvie on two over.

Laura Beveridge stormed up the leaderboard thanks to a 66 (-5) to to sit tied 39 after a first round of 82.

But it was a disappointing day for Jane Turner who was sitting tied sixth after her opening round of 70 but dropped back to tied 65th after an 81 to finish on seven over.