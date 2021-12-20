Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Alford’s Laura Beveridge earns Ladies European Tour card for 2022 at Q School final in Spain

By Ryan Cryle
December 20, 2021, 5:49 pm
Laura Beveridge, right, pictured with husband and caddie Keil.

Alford golfer Laura Beveridge has earned a place on the Ladies European Tour next season.

Beveridge claimed one of 20 tour cards up for grabs following the fifth round of the Q School final at the La Manga Club in Spain.

Despite an opening 82 – which left her outside the top-100 – the Kippie Lodge pro bounced back with rounds of 66, 73, 68 and then a final day 73 to finish in a tie for 19th place overall, which was enough to secure a berth on the LET for 2022.

Beveridge – who ended up back at Q School after finishing 114th in the 2021 season’s Race to Costa del Sol – clinched it with two birdies in her last three holes.

She will join Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson on the European women’s circuit next year.

Another Scot, Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie, was also successful in earning her card on the final day at La Manga, while the United States’ Gabriella Then finished top of the leaderboard.

There was disappointment earlier in the week for Nethy Bridge’s Hannah McCook, who failed to make the fourth round cut.

However, it has been a good few days for women’s golf in the north of Scotland, with Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh recently earning her place on the LPGA Tour in the US next season after coming through a gruelling eight-round qualifier in Dothan, Alabama.

