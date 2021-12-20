Golf: Alford’s Laura Beveridge earns Ladies European Tour card for 2022 at Q School final in Spain

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alford golfer Laura Beveridge has earned a place on the Ladies European Tour next season.

Beveridge claimed one of 20 tour cards up for grabs following the fifth round of the Q School final at the La Manga Club in Spain.

Despite an opening 82 – which left her outside the top-100 – the Kippie Lodge pro bounced back with rounds of 66, 73, 68 and then a final day 73 to finish in a tie for 19th place overall, which was enough to secure a berth on the LET for 2022.

Beveridge – who ended up back at Q School after finishing 114th in the 2021 season’s Race to Costa del Sol – clinched it with two birdies in her last three holes.

She will join Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson on the European women’s circuit next year.

Another Scot, Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie, was also successful in earning her card on the final day at La Manga, while the United States’ Gabriella Then finished top of the leaderboard.

There was disappointment earlier in the week for Nethy Bridge’s Hannah McCook, who failed to make the fourth round cut.

However, it has been a good few days for women’s golf in the north of Scotland, with Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh recently earning her place on the LPGA Tour in the US next season after coming through a gruelling eight-round qualifier in Dothan, Alabama.