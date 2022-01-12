Tartan Pro Tour: Royal Dornoch and Paul Lawrie Golf Centre events confirmed for 2022 schedule

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 13-event schedule for the 2022 Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour schedule has been confirmed with a total prize fund of £250,000 on offer.

The tour, run by 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player Paul Lawrie, will include events at Royal Dornoch and Lawrie’s golf centre in Aberdeen.

The Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters will kick-off the run of tournaments on April 11-12 before the Montrose Links Masters (April 18-19) and the Royal Dornoch Masters (April 25-26).

Tour founder Lawrie said: “Dundonald, Ladybank and Panmure join the list of magnificent venues hosting our order of merit events and I’m delighted they have come on board this year.

“All our host venues have been so accommodating and helpful with making the dates work.

“The quality of these courses is incredible so it will be a real pleasure for the players to get competitive golf at each of them.”

The player who is leading the order of merit after the Dundonald Links Championship (May 4-5) will receive an invite to the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar Golf Club on May 26-29.

The Tartan Pro Tour is open to male and female professional golfers and elite amateurs.

The tour will conclude with the Tour Championship at Carnoustie – the scene of Lawrie’s Open success – on October 19-20.