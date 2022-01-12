Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Tartan Pro Tour: Royal Dornoch and Paul Lawrie Golf Centre events confirmed for 2022 schedule

By Danny Law
January 12, 2022, 2:06 pm
Craig Lawrie won the 2021 Scottish Par 3 Championship. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Craig Lawrie won the 2021 Scottish Par 3 Championship. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A 13-event schedule for the 2022 Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour schedule has been confirmed with a total prize fund of £250,000 on offer.

The tour, run by 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player Paul Lawrie, will include events at Royal Dornoch and Lawrie’s golf centre in Aberdeen.

The Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters will kick-off the run of tournaments on April 11-12 before the Montrose Links Masters (April 18-19) and the Royal Dornoch Masters (April 25-26).

Tour founder Lawrie said: “Dundonald, Ladybank and Panmure join the list of magnificent venues hosting our order of merit events and I’m delighted they have come on board this year.

“All our host venues have been so accommodating and helpful with making the dates work.

“The quality of these courses is incredible so it will be a real pleasure for the players to get competitive golf at each of them.”

The player who is leading the order of merit after the Dundonald Links Championship (May 4-5) will receive an invite to the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar Golf Club on May 26-29.

The Tartan Pro Tour is open to male and female professional golfers and elite amateurs.

The tour will conclude with the Tour Championship at Carnoustie – the scene of Lawrie’s Open success – on October 19-20.

Paul Lawrie joins board of European Tour

 

