Aberdeen golfer Richie Ramsay hopes to fly the flag for Russell Anderson Foundation with positive start to European Tour campaign

Aberdeen golfer Richie Ramsay hopes a change of venue for this year’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will help him make a strong start to 2022.

Yas Links plays host to the first European Tour event of the new year having previously been played at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club for 16 consecutive years.

Ramsay, one of 11 Scots in the field, believes the likely windy conditions and accuracy required off the tee at the new host course will suit his game.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to this week.

“I’m feeling good. I have had some issues with my back but I’m slowly getting over them.

“This week is a really good start for me.

“The course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club probably didn’t suit my game as much.

“Yas Links is definitely windier and there is more punishment for off-line shots, especially off the tee.

“You really need to have knowledge of the green complexes. There are more slopes and if you get short-sided then it can be very difficult to get up-and-down.

“The course is in fantastic condition and I feel I have a better chance to compete around this course rather than at Abu Dhabi which favours the longer hitters who can cut corners and reduce the length of the course down.

“It will look fantastic on TV.

“The run-offs and short grass around the course is good for me.

“It is a little bit more like back home where if you a miss a green you could take a lob wedge but you also have the option of a putter, 7-iron or a rescue club – you’ve got lots of alternatives.

“It is a fun course to play. The course is designed by Kyle Phillips who designed Kingsbarns so there are elements of Scottish heritage within the course, which is probably why I feel more comfortable with it.”

Brillant to see, can’t help be inspired by this 👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊🙌 https://t.co/8O9thxDBOd — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) January 18, 2022

The 38-year-old is also hoping to help raise awareness for the Russell Anderson Foundation this season.

Ramsay will have the badge of the former Aberdeen captain’s charity on his cap and right sleeve for the 2022 campaign.

Anderson’s foundation has been supporting vulnerable children and their families in social deprivation areas of Aberdeen since 2012.

Ramsay said: “I’m delighted to be supported this year by the Russell Anderson Foundation.

“The foundation uses sport as a tool to improve the health and wellbeing of young people, particularly in some of the more deprived areas in Aberdeen.

“I think it is a charity that can make a significant difference in the lives of young people.

“Hopefully I can help raise some awareness for a really worthy cause.”

Ramsay is joined in the field by Colin Montgomerie, Marc Warren, Connor Syme, Scott Jamieson, Robert MacIntyre, David Drysdale, Grant Forrest, Stephen Gallacher, Ewen Ferguson and fellow Aberdonian David Law.