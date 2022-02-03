DP World Tour: Scott Jamieson and David Law make promising starts at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

DP World Tour: Scott Jamieson and David Law make promising starts at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By Reporter
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scott Jamieson is tied for the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club.
Scott Jamieson is tied for the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Scott Jamieson is tied for the lead after the opening day of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship with Aberdeen’s David Law only one shot back.

Jamieson made a fine start to his 2022 season by leading all three of the opening rounds at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before finishing in a share of tenth spot.

He continued his good form with an opening seven-under 65 at Al Hamra Golf Club to share top spot with Germany’s Sebastian Heisele.

Jamieson said: “My iron play was good, I didn’t actually drive it particularly well.

“I wasn’t miles off the fairways but the fairways are firm, so tricky to hit.

“But there’s not a great deal of rough so I was able to still get it reasonably close.”

Scott Jamieson has made an encouraging start to the DP World Tour.

On his good form, he said: “I just picked up where I left off at the end of November.

“I did a bit of work but nothing dramatic.

“No great overhauls which I’ve maybe been guilty of in the past, instead of just improving on what I have a little bit here and there.

“I think being ready mentally was key, being ready to hit the ground running and thankfully I was able to do that.”

Law shares second spot with American Johannes Veerman, South African Brandon Stone and Thomas Detry of Belgium on six under.

The 30-year-old finished with a flourish by holing out for eagle with a lob wedge from 71 yards on the 18th.

Aberdeen golfer David Law.

He said: “It was a good day.

“It was windy and it was playing a lot tricker than we thought it was going to play in practice. The pins were tough as well, so it was difficult to get it close.

“It might have been a bit different in the morning without the wind but if I’d finished four under I’d have been really happy with that, so it was nice to finish like that.

“We had a look this morning and we didn’t think the scoring was as low as we thought it would be which is actually quite a nice place to be because sometimes you pitch up and expect it to be a really low one. If the round doesn’t start really well you get really impatient.

“Me and my caddie Max discussed that yesterday, to remain patient no matter how the round is going.

“It is easy to get sucked into thinking you should be making birdies on hole when you’re not, and I think when they set it up with pins in tough places and, with the wind which we probably didn’t really expect, it’s just important to remain patient and calm.”

Fellow Scots Grant Forrest, Craig Howie and Robert MacIntyre all opened with rounds of three-under 69.

Connor Syme is one under with David Drysdale level par and Richie Ramsay one over after a 73.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]