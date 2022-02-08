Golf: Senior competitions added to Evening Express Champion of Champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Senior competitions added to Evening Express Champion of Champions

By Alan Brown
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:51 am
Peter Mutch, centre from Aberdein Considine, with the 2021 Champion of Champions winners and runners up from left, Marie McCallum, Adam Dunton, Emma Logie, Julie Henderson, Michael Laird and Kelly Guthrie.
Peter Mutch, centre from Aberdein Considine, with the 2021 Champion of Champions winners and runners up from left, Marie McCallum, Adam Dunton, Emma Logie, Julie Henderson, Michael Laird and Kelly Guthrie.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions golf tournaments continue to go from strength to strength.

A year after the introduction of a ladies scratch and handicap tournaments to the two men’s competitions, the seniors are joining the matchplay fold this season.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “Following the success of the two inaugural ladies competitions, we are pleased to add two more scratch tournaments – one for senior gents and the other for senior women.

“We are also delighted that Aberdein Considine have kindly agreed to sponsor them too.

“The number of entries at the North-east District Seniors men’s strokeplay competitions had dwindled in recent years, whereas the matchplay format of the Champion of Champions continues to grow.

“I’m sure the two additional senior matches will add to the buzz at the finals day in September.”

2021 winners all back in action

All four winners of last year’s tournaments at Newburgh will go into the hat when the six draws are made in March.

The first ladies scratch winner Julie Henderson (Inverurie), men’s scratch champion Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) and handicap winner Michael Laird (Keith) will again go into their respective sections as they bid to defend their titles.

However, Emma Logie, the first name on the ladies handicap trophy, will join Julie in the scratch draw after clinching the club championship at Keith last season.

All clubs affiliated to the North-east District have been sent entry forms for all six tournaments.

The forms, for men, ladies and senior champions, should be returned to George at info@sgunortheast.net as soon as possible.

A Champion of Champions first for Kemnay

Kemnay will host the finals of the Evening Express Champion of Champions for the first time this year.

The Aberdeenshire course will stage the conclusion of all six tournaments on Sunday, September 11.

Kemnay club captain Yvonne Moir said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Evening Express Champion of Champions finals for the first time.

Kemnay club captain Yvonne Moir.

“In the past, we have sometimes been unable to host the larger North-East District events, so we are especially pleased to be able to showcase our course for these finals.

“I’m sure our course will present players with a good level of challenge, worthy of all six Champion of Champions titles.

“We wish all the competitors good luck in the initial rounds and look forward to welcoming the finalists in September.”

Scottish Men’s Open pre-qualifier to take place at Fraserburgh

North-east amateurs have a chance to stake their claim in the Scottish Men’s Open at Cruden Bay this year.

Scottish Golf are holding a pre-qualifying round for non-exempt amateurs at Fraserburgh on Tuesday, May 24.

A minimum of the top 30 players will earn a place in the tournament itself at Cruden Bay from May 27-29.

The pre-qualifying round has been introduced to make entry more accessible.

Entry is restricted to amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 0.4 and costs £80.

For more details, see the Scottish Golf website.

Mintly’s ace

Northern member Liam Mintly aced the 117-yard fourth hole at the Kings Links using a 54-degree wedge.

Liam was partnered by Cameron and Derek Johnstone for his third hole in one.

 

