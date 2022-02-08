Golf: Senior competitions added to Evening Express Champion of Champions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Evening Express Champion of Champions golf tournaments continue to go from strength to strength.

A year after the introduction of a ladies scratch and handicap tournaments to the two men’s competitions, the seniors are joining the matchplay fold this season.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “Following the success of the two inaugural ladies competitions, we are pleased to add two more scratch tournaments – one for senior gents and the other for senior women.

“We are also delighted that Aberdein Considine have kindly agreed to sponsor them too.

“The number of entries at the North-east District Seniors men’s strokeplay competitions had dwindled in recent years, whereas the matchplay format of the Champion of Champions continues to grow.

“I’m sure the two additional senior matches will add to the buzz at the finals day in September.”

2021 winners all back in action

All four winners of last year’s tournaments at Newburgh will go into the hat when the six draws are made in March.

The first ladies scratch winner Julie Henderson (Inverurie), men’s scratch champion Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) and handicap winner Michael Laird (Keith) will again go into their respective sections as they bid to defend their titles.

However, Emma Logie, the first name on the ladies handicap trophy, will join Julie in the scratch draw after clinching the club championship at Keith last season.

All clubs affiliated to the North-east District have been sent entry forms for all six tournaments.

The forms, for men, ladies and senior champions, should be returned to George at info@sgunortheast.net as soon as possible.

A Champion of Champions first for Kemnay

Kemnay will host the finals of the Evening Express Champion of Champions for the first time this year.

The Aberdeenshire course will stage the conclusion of all six tournaments on Sunday, September 11.

Kemnay club captain Yvonne Moir said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Evening Express Champion of Champions finals for the first time.

“In the past, we have sometimes been unable to host the larger North-East District events, so we are especially pleased to be able to showcase our course for these finals.

“I’m sure our course will present players with a good level of challenge, worthy of all six Champion of Champions titles.

“We wish all the competitors good luck in the initial rounds and look forward to welcoming the finalists in September.”

Scottish Men’s Open pre-qualifier to take place at Fraserburgh

North-east amateurs have a chance to stake their claim in the Scottish Men’s Open at Cruden Bay this year.

Scottish Golf are holding a pre-qualifying round for non-exempt amateurs at Fraserburgh on Tuesday, May 24.

A minimum of the top 30 players will earn a place in the tournament itself at Cruden Bay from May 27-29.

The pre-qualifying round has been introduced to make entry more accessible.

Entry is restricted to amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 0.4 and costs £80.

For more details, see the Scottish Golf website.

Mintly’s ace

Northern member Liam Mintly aced the 117-yard fourth hole at the Kings Links using a 54-degree wedge.

Liam was partnered by Cameron and Derek Johnstone for his third hole in one.