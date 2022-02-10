Stephen Gallacher: Home early after losing the pain game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Gallacher: Home early after losing the pain game

By Stephen Gallacher
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Stephen Gallacher is nursing a back injury.
It is fair to say I’ve had better weeks.

I made the decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

It’s just my luck that I’d be on the other side of the world and have the chance to play in two different tournaments at the same venue back to back and I have to pull out of both.

I missed the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week too after suffering a back injury and I’m just not in good enough shape to compete which is why I headed home yesterday.

Forget swinging a golf club, sleep has been a challenge and when you are in that sort of bother you know you need to listen to your body.

I’m still at a loss to understand how it happened really. I was on the practice range just as the tournament was about to begin and was hitting the ball so well I sent videos to my coach.

Five shots later I couldn’t move.

It was a muscle spasm initially but now whenever I swing a club and rotate the pain shoots down my leg as so there is definitely something happening with the sciatic nerve too.

This would have been final week of a five-event swing to start the year and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed.

I was supposed to team with Bob MacIntyre in a nine-hole Hero Challenge on Tuesday and had to withdraw as it just wasn’t possible.

I’m gutted as I was really looking forward to playing with Bob. I’m sure it would have been a lot of fun.

But the important part now is to make sure I rest properly, recover from this niggling injury and get back out on tour as soon as I’m able.

Hojgaard brothers have made an instant impact

Nicolai Hojgaard enhanced his growing reputation with victory at the weekend.

Sitting idle last week meant I was able to take in the drama which unfolded across the four days of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

I was rooting for Aberdeen’s David Law but he, like the rest of the field, was beaten by the better man in Nicolai Hojgaard.

David should not be too disappointed, however. He has had a decent start to 2022 and with three good weeks behind him he should be looking forward to the rest of the year with confidence.

For Hojgaard, that’s two wins under his belt already and he is still only 20. It’s not bad going at all for Hojgaard who, along with his twin brother Rasmus, now boast five titles between them.

I know this much, even though the Ryder Cup is not until 2023 the emergence of these bright young European talents is a welcome sight for whoever is appointed captain.

Major has to be the next target for Maguire

Talking of emerging talent in Europe, Leona Maguire has announced her arrival on the world stage with an excellent win at the Drive On Championship on the LPGA Tour at the weekend.

Maguire’s victory gives her the honour of being the first Irishwoman to win an LPGA Tour event and it’s no surprise.

Leona Maguire in action in the Solheim Cup.

She was outstanding in the Solheim Cup and her star has steadily been on the rise.

My former caddie Dermot Byrne is her bagman now and I know how highly he rates her.

Claiming a first major in the women’s game has to be her next target. For me, it’s only a matter of time before it happens.

Monster putt was incredible

For all the talk of the Saudi influence in golf at the moment it is not having a negative impact on the quality of the golf being played.

Harold Varner III won the Saudi International with an eagle putt at the last to beat Bubba Watson to the title but that does not come close to telling the story of an incredible finale.

It’s the fact Varner holed his tournament-winning eagle from 120 feet which is the incredible part.

I’ve played Royal Greens Golf Country Club which hosted the event and I know just how tough the 18th green is.

That’s why I’m so impressed with Varner’s putt.

I said a couple of weeks ago we had seen some fantastic shots already and an early candidate for shot of the year in 2022.

We might just have found our winner for putt of the year already too and we’re only into February.

If someone beats Varner’s effort it’ll be incredible.

